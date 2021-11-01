Sheer Markets and Centroid Solutions join forces to drive NDF liquidity

A collaboration between Sheer Markets and Centroid Solutions



CySEC regulated Sheer Markets, a CIF with both an institutional and retail execution offering, and Centroid Solutions, a leading multi-asset technology provider, announced a powerful collaboration earlier this yearto drive access to NDF liquidity.

Institutional NDF turnover within the last 12 years has seen a steady increase of some 300% in trading volume. Specifically, in the previous year, institutional NDF volumes have increased by a significant 43%.

Sheer Markets is one of the first regulated online brokers to provide retail clients with a viable streaming NDF CFD service. Sheer Markets today offers streaming prices in NDF CFDs alongside more than 1,400 CFD trading instruments, including FX, EMFX, indices, commodities, cryptos, and stocks.

Centroid Solutions is a fintech innovator specializing in multi-asset liquidity connectivity, price aggregation and order execution systems. Additionally, the company focuses on risk management solutions, quantitative analytics, complex execution strategies and P&L optimisation for multi-asset financial brokers.

Through this collaboration, Sheer Markets and Centroid Solutions will offer retail brokers access to a large NDF liquidity pool, thereby creating new investment avenues and offering brokers access to an enhanced product range for their clients.

Sheer Markets CEO, Howard Carr, commented:

"Our collaboration with Centroid Solutions came about to support the improvement of our overall user experience. Sheer Markets is standing out in today's financial market because of its unique and diverse product offering. As we continuously take the necessary steps to ensure our innovative attitude is reflected through a carefully planned product suite, our clients' trading experience remains our No. 1 priority."

Centroid Solutions CEO, Cristian Vlasceanu, added:

"We are delighted to partner with Sheer Markets and provide a viable solution for NFDs for our customers, via our Centroid Gateways aggregation engine and our network infrastructure. At Centroid we always strive to provide our customers with the best trading environment, connectivity, and expand their product offerings and revenue streams. We look forward to collaborate closely to Sheer Markets and continue to offer solutions that can help clients to be reach their full potential."



