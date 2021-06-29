Shiba Inu: Another ''dog'' coin on the loose ready to take over the cryptos

The hype behind the other "dog" on the loose



There's a new coin in the house and no matter what news you read or follow, it is believed that this coin might be the next big thing in the trading world!

Started its journey in less than a year ago-August 2020 into the Cryptomarket as a meme, Shiba Inu has now grown into one of the most trading Crypto Coins.



"The hype around meme coins such as Shiba...is not a financial, but a social phenomenon." - Fortune.com



"Honoured" as the "Dogecoin Killer", Shiba Inu Coin has grown 1,051.16% over last week, 37,929% since April and up 2,081,399% since 2020 up against its rival Dogecoin.



"We earned the nickname DOGECOIN KILLER because we have the ability to outpace the value of Dogecoin, exponentially, without ever crossing the $0.01 mark." - News18





The Crypto Token is represented as "SHIB", and users can hold billions or trillions of them. Shiba Inu's market value percentage has skyrocketed in the first few days of May 2021 and since May 11th its worth has recorded to $0.00001896r with a large number of crypto coins already been minted according to CoinMarketCap and Coinbase.



Until SHIB was introduced to trading platforms in the first 10 days of May, its trading volume peaked at just over $500million in one day, where its daily trading volume was less than $1 recently in January.



As we speak, it is the most trending and talked about Cryptocurrency and has manage to capture investor's interest. Shiba Inu Coin is a decentralized digital asset designed for interest, which cannot be controlled by the government or any other central authority (i.e: bank), allowing also traders to buy/sell Shiba Inu and other crypto coins.



Shiba Inu not only features the same breed of meme dog as Dogecoin, but it also seems to be using a continuous gag as its way to reaching the crowded market.



As in the case for most emerging cryptocurrencies, there's not much information about Shiba Inu at the moment, apart from its recent surge in popularity and market value. Actually, there really isn't a clear answer yet about the future of the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency, thus many analysts have classified its future and price as "volatile" and "uncertain".

