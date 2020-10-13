SquaredFinancial continues expansion of product list

SquaredFinancial expands its offering to soft commodities





The fintech led brokerage and global investment firm, SquaredFinancial, has announced that it will now be offering soft commodities as part of its full range of tradable assets.

Wheat, Soybeans and Corn are now available on the SquaredFinancial platforms. These are leading soft commodities which offer liquid and dynamic tradable assets and provide uncorrelated investment opportunities.

Husam Al Kurdi, Chief Executive Office at SquaredFinancial, commented: "When we re-launched SquaredFinancial I promised our clients we would continue to develop the products and to give them an expanded range of high-quality investment opportunities. We are keeping this promise with the launch of soft commodities trading in conjunction with our other instruments. For all new products, our development team looks in detail at the trading and the risk profiles so that we always give investors a reliable and transparent asset. Used in conjunction with FX, energy or precious metals it allows risk to be managed and hopefully, returns maximised."

Unlike many other commodities, soft commodities normally have a wider production base, not dominated by one or two countries who look to control supplies. This means there is often greater consistency in pricing, with markets influenced by weather and geopolitical events rather than economic and financial performance.

"Over the last six months, we have seen a steady increase in the number of people using our services to manage their investments. By trading a range of assets, they can spread market exposure and use their knowledge of different asset classes to achieve their investment goals. We offer the training and support to help our clients take financial decisions and take advantage of the ongoing global volatility." added Mr Al Kurdi.

SquaredFinancial has offices in London, Cyprus, Seychelles, Hong Kong, and Geneva, allowing it to provide global solutions for a rapidly changing investment market. With a focus on new generation traders and investors who want an easy access, sophisticated, global gateway, providing flexible trading of a full range of financial assets and products.

.



