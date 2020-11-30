Starting a trade in the forex market

The basics of opening a trade





There are some forex brokers that let traders start trading with as low as $1. But still, traders need to deposit at least $12 with a broker offering nano lots of $120 with a broker offering micro lots to day trade safely. The amount of money needed to start will always depend on the chosen broker's:

Minimum Deposit

Minimum Trade Position Size

Maximum Leverage

and traders':

Risk Management Strategy

Trading Style/Average Stop Loss Needed

Overall Financial Situation





To trade in forex successfully, traders need a forex broker. Trading forex through a regular bank account of a money changer is quite expensive and slow to be a realistic option.

Also, forex brokers won't allow traders to trade with real money unless they have deposited the required minimum deposit. And these days, it is typically at $100 to $250. But there are forex brokers with no minimum position sizes and maximum leverage. Still, if they trade forex with such a small amount of money, they will surely run into some problems - starting with minimum positions and maximum leverages.





Minimum Position Size and Maximum Leverage

Most forex brokers will not allow traders to trade size smaller than one micro lot (0.01 lots) - worth 1,000 units of the base currency. For instance, one micro lot of the USD/JPY currency pair is worth $1,000; traders will need leverage to make any trade in the USD/JPY currency pair with a deposit of under $1,000. If a broker offers maximum leverage of 30 to 1 on this currency pair - typical in the European Union -, they need to deposit at least $33.34 to make one trade4 in USD/JPY. Then, if the maximum leverage is 50 to 1 - typical in the United States -, they must deposit at least $20 to make a trade in USD/JPY. For maximum leverage of 500 to 1 -typical in Australia -, they need to deposit at least $2 to make a trade in USD/JPY.

Even though they offer a lot of leverage, it does not mean that it is wise to use it. The minimum amount of money traders need to make a single forex trade can be determined by:

The forex broker's offered maximum leverage in what traders want to trade - leverage differs from asset and country to country.

The minimum position size traders can trade with the broker in what they want to trade - often one micro lot.





Some forex brokers let traders trade in a minimum position size even lower than one micro lot. The said lower size is one nano lot, which is equal to 0.001 lots. Using the example used above (placing a trade in the USD/JPY currency pair), a single nano lot would be equivalent to position size in cash of $100. Thus, with a leverage of 100 to 1, the deposit of $1 would be enough margin to open the trade.





The Amount of Money to Position Trade Forex



