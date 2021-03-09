Stathis Flangofas joins SquaredFinancial

SquaredFinancial appoints Stathis Flangofas as CFO



Stathis Flangofas has been appointed as the Chief Financial Officer of SquaredFinancial and will join the Executive Management team based in Cyprus. Mr Flangofas has over 12 years of experience in the Financial Industry working at a senior level to help deliver innovative and strategic control-based financial management.

Husam Al Kurdi, Chief Executive Officer at Squared Financial commented: "Stathis is joining Squared at a very exciting time. We are seeing the strength of demand from private investors who want access an expanded range of exceptional financial products. To be able to deliver this we need high-quality financial systems which are transparent, secure and protect the clients as we continue to develop our business. We know Stathis is the person to deliver this for us."

Before joining SquaredFinancial, Mr Flangofas held a number of executive positions as a Group Chief Financial Officer whilst serving as a Non-Executive Director and Chairman on Risk Management committees.

He holds a degree in Business Administration from the University of Piraeus, and is a member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA).





About SquaredFinancial

SquaredFinancial provides a full range of investment services supporting institutional traders, private banks, and family offices through to individual investors, offering a global gateway to a full range of products and services. It has offices in London, Cyprus, Seychelles and Hong Kong and SquaredFinancial (CY) Limited is regulated by CySEC under license No.329/17.



