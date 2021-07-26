The couch-potato portfolio strategy requires less cost and maintenance
Understanding the couch potato portfolio
Some people love to sit down and watch the television and disregard exercise. We generally call these people couch potatoes. Did you know that there are also investments relative to couch potatoes? They are called as such because they are kind of similar.
Are you the kind of investor who prefers long-term? Are you not that interested in watching and reacting to the
stock market often? Yes? So, you are the type to leave your funds alone. There
is an investment strategy called "couch potato portfolio" that only needs
minimal monitoring. When we say minimal monitoring, it is very passive that you
only need to check it once every year.
How did it start?
In 1991, a personal finance writer
named Scott Burns found a way so that people will not need fund managers to
handle their investments anymore. He developed the couch potato strategy where
the portfolios are not complex and slow to set up. They also require less
maintenance and cost.
How does it work?
The main gist of this strategy is splitting a person's holding equally between stocks and bonds. When we say stocks, we talk about equities and bonds as debt. Appreciation happens because bonds are more conservative than stocks. Everything happens with volatility reduction and at a minimal fee and supervision. For example, the investor can put half of the money they plan to invest in common stock and the other half to intermediate bonds.
Now, here comes the minimal
monitoring part. The investor only needs to the total value of the portfolio
every year by two. Then, the portfolio gets rebalanced by placing half of the
money in common stock and the other half into bonds. This will be done every New
Year.
Tell me more about the couch potatoes.
Many studies show that most money
managers do not meet their goal indexes. In fact, 80% of them do not. It is the
reason why the couch potato portfolio was developed. It prefers the passive
approach any day to the active one. We mentioned that it is only for investors
who prefer low-cost and low-maintenance assets in their portfolios. It should
only have US stocks, bonds, and a little bit of international stocks for better
returns. An investor can incorporate a more sophisticated strategy and use
different asset classes like that. In a nutshell, this strategy's main idea is
a two asset and two investment portfolio.
Everyone has different preferences.This strategy can be done to portfolios easily and quickly. As soon as it is done, you can easily forget it. These portfolios decrease less than the market in decline periods. However, they increase less even when the markets are up. Others think it's not much of a strategy since you just revisit it once a year, but some people might love the idea. It is possible to be a part of the stock market's growth without exerting too much effort. Investors involved in this strategy know that they have less risk because not all of their money is poured into equities.