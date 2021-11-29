The cryptocurrency market holds key levels

The Friday drop was held at key support levels



The cryptocurrency market rumbled loudly on Friday but generally kept key support levels from which purchases resumed over the weekend and early Monday. BTCUSD has added 5.6% in the last 24 hours to $57.6K, almost at the same levels as seven days ago.

The cryptocurrency Fear and Greed Index remains in the fear territory, at 33, up from 27 on Sunday and 21 on Saturday morning. Today's low values are nothing more than a tail of Friday's sell-off, and sentiment has improved significantly since then. From the side of this indicator, the situation looks like another moment to buy on downturns, as it was in early October.

On Friday, bitcoin fell into the $54K area, pulling back to the 61.8% level of the July-November rally. If indeed it is over, such a pullback could clear the way for growth to new highs, as bulls were allowed to lock in profits and shortly after to buy the dip. On the other hand, BTCUSD remains below its 50-day average, which has acted as resistance for the past ten days. It is now passing through levels near the circular $60K level, which increases the significance. In the event of a sharp breakout of this level, bitcoin could fly to new highs on inertia.

If that breakout fails, we could say the crypto market's bullish trend is broken, as there are too many sellers. Ether has successfully withstood the pressure and actively rallied on declines below 4000. The primary altcoin looks more popular among buyers, managing to stay above its critical circular level and above the 50-day moving average, continuing the short-term bullish trend.

Thus, it can be stated that sentiment in the crypto market has quickly returned to normal after a slight shake-up. However, it is worth keeping a close eye on bitcoin dynamics. If it does not return to a solid growth path, it could upset the entire crypto market by turning it downwards.





FxPro



