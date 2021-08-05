The triple bottom line and its elements: Profit, people, and the planet
Understanding the triple bottom line (TBL)
What is TBL?
Profits. People.
Planet. In economics, there is a theory saying that these three should be a
company's priority, and it is called the "triple bottom line." This
theory is something that every company should carry out. While profit
is an obvious priority, social and environmental concerns should also be on the list.
TBL aims to measure how committed one company is to its corporate
responsibility and its effects on the environment in the long run.
The man behind the TBL
The triple bottom line
came from a British management consultant and sustainability expert named John
Elkington in 1994. The term became a performance measurement of US
corporations. It states that while a company can make money, it should also
positively impact the people and the environment.
Why recognize TBL?
The answer to this
question is somehow obvious. However, some companies fail to accomplish
everything that the TBL aims. There are many companies whose bottom line is
profits alone. Elkington's TBL would beg to disagree. It says that a business
should have sustainability as a goal. Also, they should consider social and
environmental issues when they measure the actual costs of doing business. Social
and ecological problems should matter just as much as financial issues to see
the bigger picture.
The TRIPLE bottom line
Now, let us elaborate more on the three things that we keep mentioning since we started. If an entity follows the TBL, then these three would have equal measure.
- Profit. The P&L account (profit and loss) is the most common measure of corporate profit.
- People. It measures the social responsibility of an entity not only currently but also throughout history.
- Planet. It measures the environmental awareness and commitment
of an entity.
Why won't many entities follow or apply the TBL?
It is a challenge for
many to apply the TBL. The first reason would be the measurement. While it is
easy to measure profit quantitatively, the people and planet part is more
complex because it is subjective. A small effort from one entity may be massive
for some and vice versa. Also, it may be a challenge to many if they need to
maximize financial returns and do a great thing for society.
So, what now if many won't apply TBL?
If profits are the
only thing a company prioritizes, we know that it will hurt the environment.
There is no replacement for the Earth, and it shall be the same place where our
children and grandchildren will be. Also, some companies choose to pay their
workers way less than they deserve. So, they can barely buy their basic
necessities, let alone their wants.
Today's highlightsThe triple bottom line concept of John Elkington encourages companies to focus on social and environmental issues just as much as they focus on financial matters. Hence, TBL's three main elements are profit, people, and the planet. Its goal is to measure a company's financial, social, and even environmental performance in the long run. A company that only focuses on profits does not realize the actual cost of doing business.