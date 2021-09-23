There’s a new broker ready to shake the CFD Industry!

Introducing LiquidityX



Based in Athens, Greece, Capital Securities S.A, who owns and operates the brand LiquidityX, is an HCMC regulated and licensed Broker, authorised for CFD Trading within the European Economic Area (excluding Belgium) and Switzerland. Capital Securities S.A.is a Greek Investment Firm with licence number 2/11/24.5.1994

LiquidityX aims to provide excellence in all areas of trading and has built its solid foundation under four major pillars - Education, Security, Versatility, and Transparency.

It offers outstanding educational tools because the company wants their clients to experience the absolute best educational tools possible and that every trader should enter the financial markets with solid, reliable information as well as being able to learn some of the best trading practices.

In addition, it offers tools from award-winning analytics provider Trading Central, as well as online Webinars, TipRanks tools, Market Buzz and an interactive Economic Calendar amongst other valuable tips and tutorials.

The platform's courses can also be used by both beginner and experienced traders to gain in-depth insights allowing them to perform their own high-level market analysis.

Inevitably, with the vast trading education that's on offer, LiquidityX has been awarded as the Best Forex Education Provider in 2021.

LiquidityX wanted to eliminate any fears a trader may have had when participating in the global markets. All clients' funds are held in segregated accounts and both funding/withdrawing from your account is 100% secure, not to mention the various options for funding according to your country.

The global markets are diverse and potential opportunitiesmay exist in multiple different markets. The company offers 300+ Tradable Assets across Forex, Cryptocurrencies, Commodities, Popular Stocks for online CFD trading. The company's dealing team works diligently to make sure that traders have access to exciting opportunities and many hundreds of options to trade from.



If you are at all unsure of anything on your trading journey with LiquidityX, their team is available to support you at any given time. They aim to be transparent, efficient and effective when providing their support.

Their professional and multilingual team is on hand 24/5 in order to guide you with absolutely anything you need, either by email, live chat, or phone, to solve queries ensuring a smooth CFD trading journey.

If you're still uncertain about entering the financial markets, don't worry, you can practice in the demo account, along with 100K virtual funds to help you improve your trading tactics!

Overall, LiquidityX has invested and dedicated a lot of time to create a user-friendly platform for a simple and straightforward CFD Trading experience.The platform provides a variety of assets with leverage available as well. Registration is easy and quick, and once authorized, you can customize your window for a seamless and effortless trading journey with 0% Commissions.











CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage.. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.