Things you need to know before you start trading commodity CFDs

2020 was an obviously tough year for most commodity markets. The Covid-19 pandemic created a widespread worldwide economic shutdown, depressing demand and disrupting supply chains for commodities in practically every sector-energy, base metals, agricultural items, and even the occasional precious metal.

Nevertheless, Gold surpassed $2,000/ounce for the first time in history in August, rising 16.8% in US dollar terms as low interest rates made the precious metal a more tempting investment.

Silver is another precious metal that has seen big surges in the recent year, reaching $30/oz in early August, a price that has not been seen since 2016!

Inflation is a big contributor towards high commodity prices. As a result, in circumstances like this, commodity investments could potentially yield to a better return.





Performance and Forecasts 2021 onwards

Covid vaccinations have transformed the commodity sector. As businesses reopen, travel, transportation and other business operations resume, the economic cycle saw fair improvements and the sudden demand for raw materials and petroleum products have seen to affect gold, silver, and oil prices.

Already this year, numerous markets have seen significant optimistic sentiment, inspiring many analysts to forecast a brighter future for commodities as the world has started to get back to normality.

According to the World Bank's semi-annual Commodity Markets Outlook, commodity prices have started to build up during Q1 of 2021 and are likely to remain similar to current levels throughout the year, filling up speculations among traders and economists that a "supercycle" has begun.

A commodities supercycle occurs when the prices of a variety of base materials remain much higher above their long-term monetary trendlines for a long period of time (even decades).





Oil

Since the beginning of 2021, oil prices have begun to return to pre-pandemic levels to above $65/barrel. According to S&P Global Platts Analytics, oil demand will average 99.3 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2021, up from 93.1 million bpd in 2020.

Similarly, Goldman Sachs recent forecast on oil, showed that prices could reach $80/barrel in the second half of this year, warning that there might be a major supply deficit this summer as vaccine rollouts speed and people plan their vacations, increasing demand by more than 5% globally.

Copper, the world's most significant industrial metal, surpassed $10,000 for the first time since 2011.



Agricultural Commodities Even though some agricultural commodities, such as coffee and cocoa underperformed in 2020, most ended up gaining momentum with cereals, oilseeds, palm oil, and sugar standing out; and with Chinese demand projected to remain robust, agricultural commodity prices are projected to rise throughout much of 2021 and are expected to continue to do so and stabilize next year.

Final Thoughts

Commodity trading goes back long before stocks were traded. It was a very essential industry that aimed to bring many cultures and individuals together. Commodity investments can help retail investors diversify their portfolio from the usual stock trading and potentially increase their earnings on their investments, but still, just like any type of investment, trading commodities includes risks.

While trading commodities is broadly available, potential trading opportunities will be determined by how thoroughly you investigate the applicability of each commodity to your needs and your ability to monitor the elements affecting that commodity's performance.

Palladium reached its new highs above $3,000/ounce during May 2021.