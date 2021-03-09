TMGM partners with Trade View to bring clients advantageous trading tools
The exclusive partnership will make the Trade View X platform and Trade View workshops available to TMGM clients, as well as monthly webinars
Clients of the popular CFD Trading Platform, TMGM, are excited to receive news that the company has partnered with leading algorithmic trading firm Trade View Investments (Trade View).
The partnership will offer TMGM clients exclusive opportunities intended to aid in the success of their trades. TMGM clients will soon be able to access a wealth of high value content and optimal trading tools from Trade View (Terms & Conditions apply). The partnership is a powerful combination of strengths among the two market leaders.
An exciting advantage of the partnership, TMGM clients will soon be able to access Trade View X, Trade View's proprietary trading platform focused on algorithmic trading. This platform, designed with professional trading technology, gives traders the ability to build and "test" trading strategies (no coding skills necessary) to ensure trades will be successful before investing real money. Taking advantage of the service is recommended for any trader looking to succeed at their market strategy.
As an additional benefit, TMGM clients who meet certain requirements will gain complete access to Trade View's acclaimed workshop series. The workshop series features a library of educational content for traders at all skill levels: from beginner to advanced.
Not only will clients have access to the innovative Trade View X platform and Trade View workshops, they will also be invited to attend free monthly educational webinars. These webinars will span a variety of hot topics and provide top industry insights.
The first of the webinar series is much anticipated, as it will feature TMGM Sponsored Athlete and Tennis Star Alexander Zverez who is currently ranked #7 in the world. The live date is still to be announced (be sure to follow tmgm.com for more updates). These webinars will be free and publicly available to everyone, not just TMGM clients.
It's clear that the partnership is a strategic venture, arming TMGM's clients with optimal tools & educational content for long term success.
The announcement of the partnership further cements the value placed on customer experience - extending a wealth of knowledge to eager trading clients that are with TMGM. Since the company's founding, providing clients with the right tools and opportunities for successful trading has been a priority.
"Every move we make is decided with our clients top of mind, always." Says Lee Yu, CEO of TMGM. "This partnership presented a great opportunity to give our clients even more benefits, and aid in the success of their trading journey. It was a partnership we knew we had to make happen."
"As an automated trading firm,
we're big fans of TMGM's lightning speed execution which enables traders to get
in and out of trades when it's most needed - It's the perfect environment for
automated trading". "We are excited for traders to start using Trade View X
through TMGM, where they can use the platform to its full potential". If you're
not trading with Trade View X through TMGM, you're trading against someone who
is". Says
Robert Bubalovski, Founder of Trade View.
To learn more about TMGM, please visit TMGM.com.To learn more about Trade View and the TradeView X platform, please visit https://www.tradeview.com.au/tradeview_x/