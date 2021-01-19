Top trading strategies you can use in 2021

Trading strategies that you can use to your advantage



"When you don't know the rules of the game, you can't create a strategy."

Trading is very much like playing chess. To play chess, you have to know the strategies. To become part of the world of markets it is important to choose strategies that help you secure an advantage. The person who refines his edge, and stands out for his many gifts, can follow a trading strategy that is consistent and works to his advantage.

"The strategy sounds like a routine that is executed daily, weekly or monthly."

Overall, when you look at a marketplace of buying and selling, things can be perceived to be very complicated. This is why building a strategy is like creating an edge. Your edge over others, using what you have to your advantage. A trading edge is a way of approach through which you can gain an advantage over other players in the market.

Capable are those who can identify the risks involved when trading, follow the rules of evaluating an asset to understand its price changes, and using specific trading tools, which will compose a strategy aimed at achieving the desired result. Understanding and rationalizing exactly what's happening in the entire global market system is always an advantage; it is vital, for creating a strategy and building a process that will give you an advantage.

"Smart traders are not just those who know it, but those who also can develop their trading edge through their strategies."

The need to find a complete theory that can bring you success gives you the power to learn more and more. And based on this as traders, it's important to identify your positions of power. Always be two steps ahead of your "opponent". No one will make your life easier, and you must find the strength that will lead you to victory.

A trading strategy is a technique used by traders to determine whether to buy or sell an asset at a particular time. Follow this strategy which will give you an advantage in the long run and create a trading strategy that is consistent and works to that advantage. But always keep in mind that, every strategy could go through its losing periods. A strategy that works today may not necessarily work tomorrow.





Beginner Trading Strategies

- Scalping: Is one of the most popular strategies through which a trader tries to earn a series of small profits, observing and chasing small price changes with the ultimate goal of collecting a significant number of successful transactions.



- Price Action: Price actions are formations created by the movements of asset prices over a certain period of time. Through technical analysis, traders can calculate the price action to make their decisions.



- Swing Trading: The style of trading that aims to capture short-to-medium-term gains in an asset over a few days



- Crossover: It's the point on the trading chart at which the price of a security and a technical index lines intersect, or when two indicators cross themselves and are used to estimate the performance of a financial instrument as upcoming changes in trend can be predicted as reverses or breakouts.





