Trade crypto, stocks, and more with $100 reward! Black Friday offer

The crypto craze heightens yet again as Bitcoin sprints above $19,000 after almost 3 years. As of writing, BTCUSD gained a massive 169% this year so far, with a 4.26% intraday gain on Tuesday. However, that is not as good as Ethereum's 370% YTD surge. Ripple also surprised everyone with its biggest intraday gains of 42%, 39%, and 12.83% all in the same week.

BTCUSD rally strengthens with 169% YTD gain, SimpleFX WebTrader

Altcoins received a needed lift from Bitcoin's steady rally as investors flock to Bitcoin as a hedge to inflation. Digital coins brought in new interest from Wall Street and Main street recently, with investing titans backing the idea of Bitcoin being a "fantastic" hedge.

Meanwhile, tech stocks like Tesla continue the strong uptrend.

Meanwhile, tech stocks like Tesla continue the strong uptrend. Tesla Motors is trading at $545 as of writing, which is a swift turn from the $80 price in January. That's a colossal 581% increase in almost a year.

Tesla surges by 581% this year to date, SimpleFX WebTrader

Vaccine-related stocks like Pfizer are also attracting more investors including Billionaire investor Warren Buffett. Market uncertainties continue to shadow economies ravaged by COVID-19. Pfizer could experience a near-term upside as it's 95% effective coronavirus vaccine was submitted for emergency approval in the US.

Moreover, coronavirus vaccine news propelled the Dow Jones Index to above $30,000 as of writing. DJI30 is up by near 13% in November, pushing stocks strongly into a bullish market.

