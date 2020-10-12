Trade with ForexTB: A newbie's 101 guide!

A step-by-step guide to get your trading journey underway



Did you know that opening a Forex/CFD trading account is easier than you thought? You just need to know a few things first before you ger started, like for example finding the right broker.

Let's assume that you've done your research and found ForexTB! A Cyprus-based broker offering online trading in forex and 300+ other CFDs, along with loads of resources that can help you on your baby steps in becoming an expert trader and make the right trading decisions.

But how and when do you start trading?

If you're a newbie and have no experience in the trading world, you should consider opening a demo account! Don't take it as an insult; we just want you to practice a bit, before taking the big step and start trading with the giants out there!

A Demo account is considered as a "Trial account", which will allow you to experiment and trade with virtual money, as well as trying different trading techniques, before setting up a real account with actual money. Don't worry it is free, and you can "play" around risk-free and under real market conditions! How cool is that?

Fast-forward to the day you've mastered trading.

You're all excited to have passed your "test" and you're ready to enter the real trading world.

Once you feel confident, don't you think it's time to open a real account, with actual money?

Usually, traders compare the commissions or other fees that might be charged by brokers for offering their services (i.e: spreads, commissions etc.). Thankfully with ForexTB you don't need to worry about that. ForexTB offers 0% on trading commissions and no fees on deposits when opening an account.

The steps involved when opening an account may be different from broker to broker, but the process with ForexTB involves the following 4 easy steps:



1. Register

2. Deposit

3. Verify Your Account

4. Start Trading

Once your application is complete, you'll be registered with a username and a password allowing you to access your account.

Then it's time to sort the transfer of funds from your bank to your trading account. This is usually executed via your credit/debit card or electronically via a bank transfer.

Millions of traders, before or during trading wish to advance their knowledge and skills. Meta Trader 4 (MT4), is a trading platform (well, the most popular one!) that allows traders to monitor the market and have a better decision when it comes to opening positions on Forex pairs and other CFDs. MT4 also provides:



- Advanced technical analysis tools

- Customizable trading system

- Algorithmic trading with Expert Advisors



In addition, everyone trading with ForexTB will have access to Trading Central, and will be able to get free signals to work out their strategies, and focus on the one that suits them the most. These signals incorporate a broad analytical approach into forecasting different markets, thus being a very valuable tool for traders.

Need help or more info?

We got you covered.



ForexTB's Help Centre will help and guide you along your way, covering any questions you may have. From creating your account and registration process, to withdrawing money from your account after trading and any trouble you may experience throughout this trading journey. For those who seek for a more personalized approach, ForexTB's dedicated account managers are available at your disposal 24/5, to help you with any queries you may have. Oh, did we mentioned that there's a Live Chat when you need to contact someone immediately?





SUMMARY

ForexTB: A Cyprus-based broker for trading, that can be accessed anywhere from any device.

Licensed & Regulated by CySEC under license number 272/15.

Secured payment solutions with multiple payment methods.

0% trading commissions.

No fees on deposits.

Dedicated account manager.

Free access to Trading Central tools.

Practice trading skills through a demo account, risk-freeunder real market conditions.

Trade on the multi-award winning MT4, as well as our proprietary WebTrader.

Access to Help Centre and Live Chat 24/5 for more info, help and immediate response.

Open an actual account with ForexTB following the below steps:



1. Register

Sign up for free with your details



2. Deposit

Login & fund your account



3. Verify Your Account

Upload the required KYC documents



4. Start Trading



