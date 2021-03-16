TradeGM review — Everything you can expect from a brokerage?

A review of TradeGM

TradeGM is a simple but powerful online trading platform and brokerage that makes it possible for investors of all types to engage in financial markets.

The brokerage has on offer tradable assets and an intuitive framework for traders of all skill levels and experience.

Bound together with uniform portal for trading, TradeGM provides optimized trading for all clients with several benefits and tools for users.



A Look at TradeGM's Offering

TradeGM's users have access to a diverse offering of tradable asset classes. This includes a highly liquid and market for forex, shares, commodities, indices, and crypto CFDs. Traders and perspective clients can familiarize themselves with TradeGM's entire asset offering.

Users can trade with GM Trader, a web-based platform that is designed to sync with all MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform versions. Compatible with all browsers, GM Trader doesn't require any installation and is incredibly light-weight and extremely responsive on any device.

GM Trader provides several advantages for traders, including a diverse basket of tradable assets, one-click trading, customizable time charts and timeframes.

Engineered entirely with HTML5, GM Trader works in any browser and on any operating system. GM Trader can operate without any download or installation of complex extensions and plugins to your browser.

GM Trader uses the same trading servers as other MT4 platforms, guaranteeing optimized trade execution. The platform also syncs with other platforms and TradeGM client portal for a total trading environment.

With support for all our asset classes and with all the features of MT4, GM Trader is the ideal solution for anyone who trades on a shared computer or who wants to have total mobility without the need to install any software.

TradeGM offers investor compensation up to maximum EUR 100,000, along with competitive risk management and negative balance protection on all accounts.





Getting Started with TradeGM

Retail traders are always demanding more educational offerings and free resources to learn how to trade. TradeGM understands this trend, which includes a video academy and educational portal for all clients.

The broker's education portal includes advanced and novice technical tools and tutorials, videos, and access to Trading Central.

New clients wishing to open an account are given multiple options to choose from with five unique account types. This includes the Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, and Premium Accounts, which are explained in depth via the following link.





Is TradeGM a Regulated Brokerage?

The eBrókerház Befektetési Szolgáltató Zrt. forwards orders given by its Clients to the Temple Capital PTY Ltd. (registered office: 377 Rivonia Boulevard, Rivonia Sandton, 2128, South Africa) for the purpose of execution through the Temple GM Trader online trading platform.

Activities of the eBrókerház Befektetési Szolgáltató Zrt. (H-1072 Budapest, Rákóczi út 42.) is authorized by the State Supervision of Financial Institutions Decisions III / 73.059 / 2000 and respectively the III / 73.059-4 / 2002 and supervised by the Magyar Nemzeti Bank.





TradeGM Independent Rating

Traders demand several things from their brokers, with competition in the industry heating up like never before. TradeGM understands this trend and has worked to provide the most comprehensive CFD offering on the market for clients.

With exposure to forex, crypto, and stocks, TradeGM is a one-stop shop for most retail traders looking to trade supercharged markets.

One element of the broker that stands out is its educational portal and access to Trading Central, which is a big draw for users. As such, we rate TradeGM as a reliable brokerage for all users' trading needs.

