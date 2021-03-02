Tradeo review — What can you expect from the brokerage?

A review of Tradeo

Website: https://tradeo.com

Tradeo is a simple but powerful online trading platform and brokerage that makes it possible for investors of all types to engage in financial markets. Tradeo's effective and intuitive tools help optimize the trading experience for beginners just starting out as well as experienced traders looking to take their craft to the next level.

Tradeo's platform streamlines this entire process with an all-inclusive trading environment powered by cutting edge, professional-grade technology.



A Look at Tradeo's Offering

Tradeo offers trading of all major assets, including foreign exchange, which covers 50 different currencies such as majors and exotics. This is backed by tight spreads and continuous support.

Additionally, Tradeo has a robust basket of assets on offer, granting traders access to contracts-for-difference (CFDs) covering major stocks, commodities, indices, and cryptocurrencies.

The brokerage adheres to a STP (Straight-through processing) model, helping bring transparency to trading. Tradeo's spreads reflect the actual movements in the markets, ensuring tighter spreads across all asset classes.

Users can trade with MetaTrader 4 (MT4) through Tradeo, which functions as the world's leading and most widely used CFD platform. This includes MT4 for desktop, mobile, and Webtrader, along with a supported Tradeo Web Trader.

Tradeo Web Trader represents the broker's newest addition to its suite of web, desktop and mobile trading platforms. The platform is both feature-rich and ultra-light, and was engineered to allow Tradeo's investors to place, monitor, and update their CFD trades with ease.





Getting Started with Tradeo

Traders constantly are demanding more opportunities to learn and access to free educational portals. Tradeo understands this, providing several helpful tools for its traders.

Its comprehensive learning portal includes the latest user submitted financial blogs, real-time market reviews, an economic calendar, webinars, video tutorials, and more.



Held in English, users have almost daily access to learning tools that can help them hone or develop trading strategies and improve their overall experience.





Is Tradeo a Regulated Brokerage?

Tradeo.com is the company's EU-centric arm and it is operated by UR Trade Fix Ltd, which is registered as an Investment Firm with the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC). UR Trade Fix Ltd's license number is 282/15 and the company registration number is HE336677.

As a regulated investment firm by CySEC, the firm is fully authorized to provide investment and ancillary services.





Tradeo Independent Rating

Traders have come to expect more out of their brokers in recent years. To this end, Tradeo manages to provide a diverse slate of assets while also catering to different types of traders.

With access to MT4 and all major forex pairs, stock and crypto CFDs, and more, traders have access to the most popular assets on the market. One element that sets Tradeo apart is its emphasis on education, which is supported as a free resource.

We rate Tradeo as a reliable brokerage for all trading needs.





See how to open an account with Tradeo today.

Risk disclaimer: CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 65.14% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.



