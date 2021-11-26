Turkish lira is at new historical lows, how much further can it drop?

The lira has been trounced over the past two weeks



The Turkish lira was among the top losers this year, losing nearly 90% of its value against the US dollar since the beginning of the year and down over 40% in November, which marks the currency's record monthly fall.

Extremely unfavorable conditions, such as high inflation which holds near 20%, driven by rise in food and import prices, especially strong rise in energy prices, prolonged supply constraints and increased costs of economic reopening after the pandemic, kept the lira under increased pressure.

Low liquidity also contributed to lira's recent sharp moves which pushed the currency beyond any expectations and deeply into uncharted territory.

The actions of the Turkish central bank which cut the interest rates by 400 basis points since August, lowering the rate from 19% to the current 15%, with signs that the CBRT is on the way to further lower the borrowing cost in December, strongly influenced lira's performance.



The latest comments from Turkish President Erdogan, who was repeatedly accused of with interfering central bank's monetary policy decisions and who continues to defend rate cuts, added pressure on lira.

Erdogan pledged to win his 'war of independence' despite wide criticism of his actions and attempts to reverse monetary easing, as the interest rates continue to diverge from inflation that would further hurt the currency and could cause deeper economic and monetary instability in already very fragile situation.

Market analysts are also concerned about the Turkish currency crisis which may be contagious and quickly spread into the most vulnerable countries Hungary and Poland, whose currencies continue to weaken.

The threats could turn into more serious problems if the Swiss National Bank opts for ending its intervention policy and let the franc to float free that would further harm the local currencies, especially in the conditions of extended risk aversion which could further inflate the franc.

Turkish lira hit nearly 13.40 against the dollar and rose slightly above 15.00 vs the Euro, with favorable conditions for the US dollar on solid economic data, surging inflation and growing expectations for an earlier then expected rate hike, as the US central bank started reducing its massive financial stimulus, making the first step towards the start of tightening monetary policy after pandemic, suggesting that strong pressure on lira may persist.

Investors also continue to closely watch the movements in energy prices, as Turkey is a big oil importer and recent surge in energies, strongly contributed to lira's weakness.

The latest drop of oil prices, triggered by renewed fears about the global demand in light of worsened health situation in the Europe and subsequent restrictive measures, provided temporary relief to lira, along with profit-taking after sharp rally.

The outlook for lira is expected to remain weak and suggesting that Turkish currency could fall further unless fundamentals change significantly.

Pullback from new record USDTRY and EURTRY highs is likely to be a corrective action on strongly overbought conditions on all larger timeframes (day/week/month), accompanied with profit-taking that is expected to offer investors better levels to -re-enter strong uptrend.

The USDTRY eyes targets at 13.8885 (Fibonacci expansion of extended third wave of the five-wave cycle from 6.8951, Feb 2021 low) and 15.0000 (psychological), while targets for EURTRY bulls lay at 15.4015 (Fibonacci 238.2% expansion of the wave from September's low at 9.7340) and 15.9630 (Fibonacci 261.8% expansion).



