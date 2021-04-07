Ultimate Fintech Awards 2021: The race is on

Nominations are already underway for the Ultimate Fintech Awards 2021





There has been much excitement surrounding the Ultimate Fintech Awards 2021. Customers, partners and traders will decide the best brokers of 2021 through a public voting system. The published results will provide traders with a high standard of brokers for their region, language, platform, instruments or partnership requirements.

So what stage are we at now and when will we know the winners? Let's look at how the awards race is shaping up.





Award Dates

The awards began in February 2021 and will run until June 2021 when the winners will be announced on June 10. Winners will be granted a coveted place on The Ultimate Fintech Leaders List, accessible globally to traders, partners and institutions.

If you haven't already nominated your broker, there's still time as voting continues throughout April and May. Nominate your broker for up to 5 award categories here.







How Does It Work?

Nomination Round - During the Nominations period, each brand can apply in up to 5 award categories. You will be asked to submit short explanations covering your eligibility for the preferred categories.

Voting Round - Subscribed and logged in users will be able to cast one vote only so make your vote count! Each subscription is carefully vetted and approved by Ultimate Fintech to ensure authenticity and validity.

TIP - If you want to encourage traders to vote for you, why not add a post to your social media channel?





Award Categories

Which award do you want displayed on your company website and social media? The Ultimate Fintech Awards give brokers the opportunity to show they have been recognised by an established organisation and voted by real traders.

There are a range of awards to be won in specific categories of Global Awards, Regional Awards and Country Awards.

You can also showcase your specialist local prowess with awards like Most Trusted Broker Philippines 🇵🇭, Most Trusted Broker Argentina 🇦🇷 or Best Customer Support Hong Kong 🇭🇰. This level of localisation is proven for boosting acquisition and retention in key FX markets.

The Ultimate Fintech Leaders List will be the industry index of winners. A holy grail for traders looking for the most reputable brokers in the world. Awards also are a great way to showcase your brand, platform, services and customer support.





