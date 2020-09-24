Understanding order entry & stop loss settings - Join TickMill's live webinar

Timing is everything in trading

Barry Norman explores various trading strategies and the different kinds of stop losses that you can place on your platform.



Sometimes identifying the best entry and exit points for trades can be a challenging concept. Do you ever feel like you are one step behind in your strategy or want to maximize the potential of each trade?

Join Barry Norman, Founding Director of Investor Trader Academy, for a live webinar as he outlines the best methods for identifying when to enter a trade and when to exit. Learn how to adhere to some basic rules and optimize your trading strategies.

Sponsored by Tickmill, the live webinar will take place on September 30, 2020 at 12:00 GMT.





Stay prepared in uncertain markets

Trading is all about small margins. Unfortunately, many traders have great strategies aimed at potential high probability, but mess it up by entering too late or exiting at the wrong time.

This can lead to an erosion of profits or worse, turning a trade into a loss. The live webinar is designed to minimize this issue, which can be used in trading any financial market, including FX, options, cryptos, stocks, and more.

The presentation will also explain in depth the difference between limit order and market orders, while also touching on contingent orders of if/then orders.

An additional focus will also go into exit plans and strategies, i.e. handling unforeseen benefits as well as losses.

The overall goal of the webinar will be for attendees to stay informed by learning how to protect themselves against uncertainty and being prepared for all situations.

Learn more about Tickmill's presentation and join the conversation by accessing the following webinar link.





About Tickmill

Tickmill is a Forex and CFD trading services provider, authorized and regulated by the FCA, CySEC, and in the Seychelles by the Seychelles Financial Services Authority (FSA).

Catering to the needs of both individual and institutional investors, Tickmill offers first-class trading products with a prime focus on Forex, Stock Indices, Commodities and Bonds.



