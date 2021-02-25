Understanding the 'long' and 'short' types of trades in forex
The basics of forex trading
Talking about trading, people mostly use the expressions 'long' and 'short' to identify two types of trades. Still, it might be confusing to understand the meaning of these terms.
The Meaning
The fastest way to determine 'long' and 'short' trades is to say that in any trade, traders are long of that from which they will profit once it rises in relative value and short of that from which they will profit when it falls in relative value.
Also, they must point out that in a trade where traders are short of a currency against a tangible asset, they typically refer to that as a long trade. And not to say they were short of the cash denomination.
One more way to
understand the difference between long and short trades is that if they make a
trade where they wish the price to increase in a chart, they are long of that
instrument. Then, if they want the price to fall in the chart, they are short
of that instrument.
The Long and Short Forex Trades
Unlike other markets, forex is different because whether traders are making long or short trades, they are always long of one currency and short of another.
The important part
about the long and short trades question in forex is any interest they may need
to pay to their forex broker if they hold a position overnight - or
alternatively receive from the broker. Then, this is calculated by reference to
the interest rates where banks lend specific currencies to each other.
Unfortunately, there are times forex brokers use this as a subtle way to make
extra money from their clients.
Frequently Asked Questions
- What is the meaning of long and short in trading?
'Long' basically means
the trade makes a profit when the price increases. Meanwhile, 'short' means the
trade makes a profit when the price declines. In forex, traders are always long
one currency and short another when they open trades. But in stock trading,
they must borrow shares and pay interest on them when traders go short.
- What does short trading mean?
In stock trading, a
short is where people borrow shares they do not own to sell, wishing the value
to go down to make a profit from repurchasing them and returning them to the
loaner. Usually, a short trade needs to be financed by a daily interest payment
to the loaner, and the payment of amounts equals any dividends issues as the
trade is still open.
- Is it possible to long and short the same stock?
Traders can long and
short the same stock. But some brokers do not allow this hedging. And even if
they allow this, it often makes no sense if the trade quantities long and short
are the same sizes.
- What is a long/short strategy?