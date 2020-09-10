Vantage FX concludes successful demo trading contest

The Vantage FX demo trading contest comes to a conclusion





Leading regulated global forex broker, Vantage FX, has announced the end of their two-week trading contest. The competition which had thousands of contestants from over 70 countries, commenced on 27th July and ended on 8th August 2020.

During the contest, many of the contestants were quite active in trading the DJ30, DAX30 and SP500 indices, which are some of the most popular products among traders recently. The traders were required to complete at least three trades within the two weeks for a chance to win the grand prize of USD3000.

While speaking with reporters on Monday, Janice Shi, Senior Marketing Manager at Vantage FX expressed satisfaction over the impressive number of participants in the recently concluded trading contest and congratulated the winners on their notable accomplishments. ''Vantage FX has been recognised as a top forex broker offering industry-leading indices spreads and over 200 carefully-selected tradable instruments from some of the largest global companies listed on the United States, Hong Kong, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Australian stock exchanges. With Vantage FX, clients can trade smarter and access global indices markets at the lowest costs in the industry'' she said.

Traders interested in trading NAS100, DAX30, DJ30, FTSE100, SP500, and other indices with Vantage FX, can now access new and better spreads than those previously offered. The new development is to ensure clients of Vantage FX are provided with much lesser trading costs (as low as possible) through greatly reduced indices spreads. For example, DJ30/DAX30/SP500 have been reduced by 54.3%, 40.5%, and 16.7% and the new spreads are 1.3, 1.3 and 0.3 respectively. Recent market research indicates that many competitor brokers have a sizable difference between ask and bid on their indices products.

With numerous tradable instruments on offer through MT4 and MT5, Vantage FX presents traders with sufficient options for trading. New traders can also take advantage of the generous 50% welcome bonus they will get the first time when they fund a live account to start trading with Vantage FX.







