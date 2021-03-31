Vantage FX launches pro account for eligible Australian traders
Vantage FX introduces Vantage FX Pro
Vantage FX continues to strengthen its service proposition to clients, rolling out an innovative new trading account structure targeted specifically to eligible Australian traders.
The introduction of Vantage FX Pro comes amid a marked shift in Australia regulatory landscape for retail CFD traders which will see fresh leverage caps for retail trading accounts.
These new requirements, due to be introduced on 29 March 2021, will require all retail traders to adhere to strict new restrictions limiting them to just 30:1 leverage trading the majors and 20:1 trading gold.
In
light of these changes, the new Vantage FX Prosolution, is expected to cater
to an emerging set of client needs by offering more flexible leverage limits
and access to greater execution speeds.
More flexibility on Leverage
Vantage FX Pro unlocks higher leverage*, up to 500:1 for selected instruments, along with exclusive customer support and greater execution speeds. Users interested in the Pro account can familiarize themselves with the requisite criteria.
Vantage FX Account Leverage
*Consider
the risks of trading with high leverage.
Of note, Vantage FX holds client money in segregated trust accounts held with the AA rated National Australia Bank (NAB). Pro account holders will also be eligible for future broker offers.
The Vantage FX Pro account is available to wholesale clients only. As a Pro account holder, you will also forfeit certain protections. Learn more about Pro's and Con's of the Pro account today and whether you qualify for registration.
Not
qualified for Pro account? Don't worry, you still can trade with Vantage FX in
a retail account with competitive spreads from 0.0 on Vantage FX's RAW account.
About Vantage FX
Vantage FX is a registered trading name of Vantage Global Prime Pty Ltd which holds an AFS licence no. 428901 issued by ASIC. Vantage FX provides traders with access to 300+ derivative products via MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5 and its proprietary mobile application (App).Risk Warning: Trading derivatives carries the risk of losing substantially more than your investment and may not be suitable for all investors. Please consider Vantage FX's legal documents (available on the legal documents page on Vantage FX website) and seek independent advice to ensure that you fully understand the risks involved before making any trading decisions.