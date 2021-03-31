Vantage FX launches pro account for eligible Australian traders

Vantage FX introduces Vantage FX Pro



Vantage FX continues to strengthen its service proposition to clients, rolling out an innovative new trading account structure targeted specifically to eligible Australian traders.

The introduction of Vantage FX Pro comes amid a marked shift in Australia regulatory landscape for retail CFD traders which will see fresh leverage caps for retail trading accounts.

These new requirements, due to be introduced on 29 March 2021, will require all retail traders to adhere to strict new restrictions limiting them to just 30:1 leverage trading the majors and 20:1 trading gold.

In light of these changes, the new Vantage FX Prosolution, is expected to cater to an emerging set of client needs by offering more flexible leverage limits and access to greater execution speeds.





More flexibility on Leverage

Vantage FX Pro unlocks higher leverage*, up to 500:1 for selected instruments, along with exclusive customer support and greater execution speeds. Users interested in the Pro account can familiarize themselves with the requisite criteria.

Vantage FX Account Leverage

*Consider the risks of trading with high leverage.





Of note, Vantage FX holds client money in segregated trust accounts held with the AA rated National Australia Bank (NAB). Pro account holders will also be eligible for future broker offers.

The Vantage FX Pro account is available to wholesale clients only. As a Pro account holder, you will also forfeit certain protections. Learn more about Pro's and Con's of the Pro account today and whether you qualify for registration.

Not qualified for Pro account? Don't worry, you still can trade with Vantage FX in a retail account with competitive spreads from 0.0 on Vantage FX's RAW account.





About Vantage FX

Vantage FX is a registered trading name of Vantage Global Prime Pty Ltd which holds an AFS licence no. 428901 issued by ASIC. Vantage FX provides traders with access to 300+ derivative products via MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5 and its proprietary mobile application (App).



