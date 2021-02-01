Vantage FX now has $0 brokerage on global stocks CFDs

The latest offering by Vantage FX



This exactly is what it is when you decide to throw the brokerage pricing open. Here is all that you need to know about the new brokerage price of the Australia's trading platform.

Vantage FX has announced a $0 commission on share CFDs for all Australian clients. Other brokers like CMC, IG, and IC Markets have attempted similar promos in the past few months, but what has made this offer by Vantage FX stand out?

Considered as one of the Australia's leading trading platforms, Vantage FX has now made brokerage costs even more competitive after it announced a $0 commission on share CFDs for all Australian clients which will run for a span of three weeks. You can learn more about this offer here.

While this offer is for a limited time, though, as the broker will be hosting a 3-week long promotional period with new promotions every fortnight, traders on the platform can now trade long or short on many Australian, US, UK, and EU shares CFDs at $0 commission.





How Does Vantage FX Compare?

Commission-free trades do not always mean that trading is completely free on the platform. Yet, it's still a great benefit to not have to pay any commissions on trades as it's an opportunity to explore market leading brokers like Vantage FX.

Not to mention, Vantage FX requires a minimum deposit of $200 and offers a leverage of up to 20:1 on Share CFDs. And once the promotion is over, you'll be trading share CFDs with Vantage FX on some of the lowest commission charges.

This is how Vantage FX compares with with other brokers once the zero-commission promotion is over:





What about monthly fees?

Vantage FX has zero monthly fees and inactivity fees.

Check out how the others compare below for monthly fees:

VantageFX: $0

IG: $18 AUD fee on the first of every month if no trading activity has occurred for two years or more.

Plus500: $10 USD per month inactivity fee if you do not log in to your trading account for at least three months.

CMC: $15 AUD fee every month if there is no trading activity for a continuous period of 12 months.





Final verdict

With this latest promotion of zero commission on Aussie, US, UK and EU shares CFDs, Vantage FX is a competitive option for traders. Offering competitive pricing for trades in share CFDs, various currency pairs, indices and other CFDs, Vantage FX is a broker worth looking into and trying out.

To get more information about this limited time promotion, or to find out more about Vantage FX, visit the website today.








