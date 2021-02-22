VantageFX offering triple award bonus for referrals

You can earn up to a total of $2,250 cash for referring your friends to Vantage FX!



Earning referral bonus has never been more rewarding, with VantageFX now offering the greatest referral rewards to date. Existing clients have until 28 February 2021 to claim the VantageFX Refer-A-Friend Bonus!

Retail trading has hit new heights in 2021, with more users than ever before interested in trading markets. This includes VantageFX, which offers a wide range of Margin Forex (FX) and Contracts-for-Difference (CFDs) on indices, energy, shares, and other assets.





How to Qualify for your Cash Bonus Today

The offer is only eligible for Australian clients and grants Vantage FX clients $450 cash for each successful referral (up to a maximum of five).

In order to collect the bonus, referred users must also deposit a minimum of A$1,000 and complete their one qualifying lot of trade. Each successful referral will also receive an increased reward of A$300 cash.



Prospective users can access the following link and get started in opening an account with VantageFX today.

Users can also send their unique referral link from their respective client portal. This is also where you can check the progress and completion of your referrals.





Why Trade with VantageFX

VantageFX offers an advanced trading experience for all clients. In addition to a robust basket of tradable assets, the brokerage supports trading on the versatile MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platforms.

This allows for trading of over 300 derivative instruments on Mac, iOS, Android, and PC. VantageFX is also known for its low spreads on tradable instruments as well as supported leverage up to 500:1.

Don't miss a beat with the markets in overdrive this winter. Whether you are interested in trading forex majors, single share CFDs, or indices, VantageFX has something for you.





About VantageFX

VantageFX is a registered trading name of Vantage Global Prime Pty Ltd which holds an AFS licence no. 428901 issued by ASIC. VantageFX provides traders with access to 300+ derivative products via MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5 and its proprietary mobile application (App).

Risk Warning: Trading derivatives carries the risk of losing substantially more than your investment and may not be suitable for all investors. Please consider VantageFX's legal documents (available on the legal documents page on www.vantagefx.com.au) and seek independent advice to ensure that you fully understand the risks involved before making any trading decisions.



