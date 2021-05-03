Where oil prices could be heading later this year?
An overview of where the oil market is headed towards in 2021
Oil prices have been among the interest of most investors this year, not just for investment opportunities, but as a benchmark to track the economic recovery. It has been more than a year with the pandemic, and since the second quarter of 2020, focus was on the economic recovery. Politicians, Central Bankers, and almost everyone tried to forecast when the virus spread could end, and the global economy recovers. There has been high uncertainty with newly discovered variants making it almost impossible to predict what's next. The vaccination roll-out was the light at the end of the tunnel, but yet there is more about this.
Where do you think oil prices will head in the future?
Just a quick look back for newcomers, as covid19 disrupted the economic activity, oil demand dropped significantly, but it took some time for oil producers to notice the risks and put their market-share conflicts aside. They continued to pump oil; inventories soared as the restriction measures reduced demand. Tankers and storages were full, and buyers had no place to store oil, where paying a premium for you to buy their oil, a cheaper alternative. Thus, oil prices fell to $-37. Yes, you were getting paid to buy oil. President Donald Trump putting an end to the clash between Russia and Saudi Arabia. OPEC and other top producers, aka OPEC+ decided to cut oil output to match the falling demand. The organization had a strategic plan, they go aggressive on cuts at the beginning, and unwind as the economic activity rebounds. Their actions worked extremely well, but they had to improvise, especially as the second wave of the virus kicked in, derailing their initial plan.
After the
storytelling, let's move forward by dissecting the matters that would drive oil
prices in the coming period, go over top banks prediction, and analyze the
chart.
The Rising United States Oil Production
With the
help of shale discoveries, the United States was able to steal the podium
positions from Russia and Saudi Arabia, and become the top oil producer in the
world, even a petroleum exporter for first time since 1949. As oil prices
recovered during the past 12 months, US shale oil producers are coming back to
work, fighting for a portion of the cake, aiming to recover from last year's
losses, incurred as prices fell below cost. Currently, as per the US EIA, the
production is stalling near 11 million barrels per day. However, if we take a
quick look at seasonals, we can notice that during the past 10 years, the US
production activity picked up towards year-end. The charts below show the US
production since 2015, and how production progressed on average since 2011,
versus this year's path.
The
United States oil production
The
United States production this year, relative to the past 10 years.
Biden's Administration and the Nuclear Deal
The
nuclear deal between the World's superpowers and Iran has been an interest for
energy market participants. In May 2018, the prior US President Donald Trump
abandoned the Obama's deal, and implemented sanctions on the regime. The move
pushed the tensions between the two countries to historic heights. As Biden
came to the presidency, he seemed more open to negotiating with Iranians. The
recent negotiations were described as very constructive by both ends. The
prospects of restoring the same deal are low, but as long as the parties are in
talks, they can agree on a different scheme, which would come back to oil
markets with additional supply from Iran. The chart below shows how the Iranian
oil production was affected in the past 10 years.
Iran Oil
Production
OPEC+ Long-term disputes
Early in 2020, conflicts aroused between OPEC+
components, especially Russia and Saudi Arabia, which account for the biggest
production share. Price-war fears weighed on market, and with lower demand due
to lockdowns, oil prices plunged sharply with WTI ending in negative territory.
As oil producers realized the need to put disputes aside till the oil market
stabilizes, they agreed on a certain quota. Lately, we have witnessed different
views on production, some members wanted to pump more oil, and others preferred
to continue supporting the fragile market. Saudi Arabia voluntarily announced
cutting production, allowing Russia and Kazakhstan only to raise production a
little, taking into consideration seasonal factors. Covid19 forced governments
to implement exceptional spending measures, raising their deficits. Oil
producers are seeking higher earnings from their selling to cover up. In the
long run, producers will clash, as the recovery from COVID19 is uneven around
the world. Some producers are more fortunate than others, making it hard to
stick to a certain quota to match everyone. OPEC+ meetings will become more
challenging going forward, and a failure in keeping a proper production plan
will weigh on prices again.