Why it's important how long a broker's been in business

A broker's longevity is important



When looking for a good Forex broker, traders usually focus on the trading account types, available instruments, and the broker's reputation. These criteria are often combined in perfect proportion in case of brokers who've been in business for many years. Let's figure out why a broker's longevity matters with Grand Capital as an example.

For 14 years now, Grand Capital has been providing access to the financial markets to hundreds thousands of clients from 188 countries. Over the last year, the broker has proven yet again that the longer a company's in business, the more reliable it is, and the more profit you can make with it.

During these years, Grand Capital has secured the reputation of a reliable broker. In 2020, 30% of active traders are their loyal clients who've been with them for years. Many of them have been trading since 2006-when the broker was founded.

So what keeps the clients from leaving for a trendy fly-by-night? Grand Capital Director of Development in Africa Goutam Das believes that aside from the classic attributes of profitable trading-tight spreads and high-quality order execution, the communication with clients is key.

"Our clients work with the same managers for years, they know each other by voice. Clients contact to the support not only with trading-related issues, but to ask for advice, get an opinion on a piece of market news. Traders get signals and recommendations in Telegram channels run by our regional managers, clients can get fresh investment portfolios formed according to their needs. Thanks to the direct communication, help and advice of expert analysts, our clients remain with us for years," Goutam Das told us.

Goutam Das, like other influential managers in the company, runs a Telegram channel with 2,000 subscribers, where he shares trading signals and advice with everyone interested. The most active traders join the private channel of Fininvest Club for members-only webinars and personal advice.





Low commissions and a variety of instruments

Brokers with a history, as a rule, have an established supply of quality liquidity and order execution. Any issues that might emerge at this stage have long been eliminated. Even in case of requotes or slippage, the company's employees know what to do to solve the problem to the client's satisfaction: everything's been already worked out.

Thanks to the trading volume and up-to-date quotes in the terminals, Grand Capital offers spreads from 0.4 for Forex instruments and smallest swaps. The clients appreciate immediate order execution made possible thanks to the ECN technology and high liquidity. Furthermore, Grand Capital compensates deposit fees charged by all payment systems, returning the difference to the client's trading account.

Another useful feature offered by the company is the floating leverage. It curbs risks, prevents uncontrolled account overload and irrecoverable losses.

All these features were introduced as a result of communication with clients. The broker has been consistently studying the most common challenges faced by traders, and reducing their risks and extra costs.





Years of work mean original solutions

Early on, young brokers often use third-party solutions-packaged CRM, client interface, web terminal, etc. Often, these platforms don't offer the best user experience, and the broker can hardly do anything about it. With years of experience, however, brokers get resources to develop their own products to facilitate a more profitable trading for their clients.

Earlier this year, Grand Capital released a new trading app for mobile devices: Grand Trade. The app combines all the perks of classic trading terminals and puts them right into the trader's pocket: bonuses, trading history, quotes, fresh analysis, popular deposit and withdrawal methods. The mobile platform is available in ten languages.

Aside from the trading platform, Grand Capital offers a convenient client interface and WebTrader, a platform for in-browser trading. It works with any browsers and opens in one click. It completely replicates the capabilities of MetaTrader 4 with no installation required.





New year means new instruments

Every year, the broker expands the categories of instruments offered for trading.

As the clients got more interested in cryptocurrencies, Grand Capital added 36 new cryptocurrency pairs to Crypto accounts, and 62 to MT5. In 2020, over 40 new stocks became available for the broker's clients, as well as more spot metals, currency pairs, and indices on Standard, ECN Prime, and MT5 accounts. Among the most recent arrivals are stock ETFs, popular with long-term investors.

All this confirms the truth that when looking for a broker, it's only reasonable to consider companies with history. The history of Grand Capital continues to unfold to the benefit of clients: right now, to celebrate the 14th anniversary, the broker offers a 200% bonus. Traders can effectively triple their deposits until November 30th-the bonus can be claimed multiple times.





This article was submitted by Grand Capital.



