YOLO, financial markets and you
Knowing the YOLO economy
Ever since Canadian rapper Drake coined the phrase YOLO ("you only live once") a decade ago. It's become the battle cry of many young risk-takers when rationalising a move that others might consider rash. During the past year and a half, this mantra has evolved into an entire way of life, and we're even hearing people talk of the "YOLO economy". Simply put, this phenomenon refers to an increased willingness among those in their late 20s and early 30s to shun their well-paid but soul-sucking professions and start following their hearts. It could be as simple as taking a step down the career ladder in exchange for more time with loved ones or as extreme as quitting their job outright to start a business or focus on a passion project.
So, what's the YOLO economy all about?
The implications of this new economic outlook are
far-reaching and likely to continue long after we return to the 'old normal'.
As more and more individuals start using the savings they've been able to amass
during lockdown to start a business or take a side gig full-time, this has the
potential to create real economic growth far outstripping what any central bank
asset-purchasing programme could hope to achieve. Naturally, a large number of
these ventures will come to nothing, and their initiators will be back looking
for another daily grind come next year. Still, this mass rejection of the
9-to-5 has been enough to force some prestigious firms to start offering
additional perks like continued flexible working hours, lifestyle allowances,
and extra holidays - all in the hope of dissuading their staff from throwing in
the towel. Such radical changes to working arrangements will be virtually
impossible to reverse, and so the legacy of the YOLO economy is all but assured
for the foreseeable future.
Where the financial markets come in
For those millennials without a business brainchild or
existing side gig, trading and investing has proven a lucrative and accessible
method of embracing the age of YOLO over the last year or so. With a sharp
increase in disposable income amid a near-total shutdown of the services
industry and the introduction of government stimulus checks, the stock market
crash really couldn't have come at a better time for the new breed of
millennial investor. And though we're now at new all-time highs, many analysts
believe there are still opportunities to be had in the markets. But the most
important message of the times - one that leading financial broker Libertex endorses - is that investing shouldn't be done rashly or
due to FOMO; it should instead be a means to a clear and considered end. This
is tricky since YOLO has typically been used as a justification for all kinds
of half-baked actions. But if we really apply the idea behind the catchphrase, "you
only live once" can be interpreted as not allowing fear of failure hold you
back from making a life-changing decision that you know in your gut to be the
right one for you.
