0xProcessing, a crypto payment gateway with its own proprietary blockchain infrastructure and high level of security, today announced that it now supports Base, an Ethereum Layer-2 blockchain network, with ETH and USDC being the first coins to be supported by the service. The expansion of 0xProcessing capabilities is aimed at offering its customers an improved scalability, performance, and interoperability while reducing transaction costs and settlement time.

0xProcessing users can now easily and conveniently accept and send cryptocurrency payments worldwide using Base-based ETH and USDC. This addition expands the platform's extensive offering of 50+ supported cryptocurrencies, providing their users with even greater flexibility and convenience in managing their digital transactions.

0xProcessing Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Lucas Hoffman said:

"As 0xProcessing's mission is to turn payment and financial freedom into reality, we are proud to enhance the list of supported chains with Base. With the addition of this Ethereum Layer-2 blockchain network, businesses can now achieve more flexibility in their payment options, offering their clients a wider range of coins for payments."

Base is an Ethereum Layer 2 (L2) chain built on open-source OP Stack in collaboration between Coinbase and Optimism. Base offers full EVM compatibility at a fraction of the cost and is committed to pushing forward the developer platform. Base makes it easy to build decentralized apps. As a decentralized platform, Base supports a wide range of dApps and smart contracts.

About 0xProcessing

0xProcessing is a crypto payment gateway focused on high payment conversion and funds security with its own proprietary blockchain infrastructure. 0xProcessing supports more than 50 cryptocurrencies. Its unique Volatility Risk Control System (VRCS) provides businesses with volatility protection by automatically converting crypto payments into stablecoins, safeguarding revenue streams from market fluctuations and ensuring financial stability. The platform offers an automated recurring payment system streamlines subscription-based business models, simplifying payment collection and ensuring a steady revenue flow.