The year started only a couple of weeks ago, but we already have a lot of fascinating movements in various trading instruments. To help you in trading, we choose several forex pairs that may surprise you and plunge greatly in a short period.

Japanese Yen is a haven asset, that’s no doubt. As a result, the currency strengthened amid omicron spread as investors have been trying to locate their funds in the most stable currencies, usually the Yen and Swiss Frank. As a result, the currency gained almost 2000 points against the GBP over the last week, but now we see bearish figures both technically and fundamentally.

From the fundamental side, Japan has around 0.5% inflation rate. It is much higher than a year ago (Japan is one of the countries with deflation, which means that the Yen tends to become more expensive with time).

Nevertheless, 0.5% in Japan is hard to compare with almost 7% in the US or 5% in the EU. As a result, the Bank of Japan will likely keep its dovish tones. Add this to hawkish tones from other countries’ central banks, and you will get the idea. Fundamentally, without rates hikes, JPY looks weaker against other currencies.

Technically we have an unfinished inversed head&shoulders pattern in GBP/JPY. It is a reversal pattern. Thus, we expect the GBP to rise against the Yen and reach 157.7 in the short term.

GBP/JPY H1 chart

Resistance: 156.70; 157.70

Support: 156.00; 155.50; 155.00