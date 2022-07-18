A significant dip in the cryptocurrency markets can put investors in a state of worry and panic, leading some of them to act without putting much thought into their decisions.

Instead of being overcome by emotions, use the fear and uncertainty you're feeling to understand why you're in the crypto market in the first place. Determine the opportunities available and the risks you may need to deal with during such unstable times.

With the volatile nature of cryptocurrencies, here's what you can do to minimize their risks and keep your crypto investments stable.

Look Into the Situation

A certain piece of news is likely affecting sentiment and driving prices in the crypto market. Through the years, the cryptocurrency market has had its share of difficulties stemming from global events.

For example, many cryptos sharply fell in late 2021 and carried that weakness into 2022 after the Federal Reserve cut liquidity in the financial system.

In May 2022, the TerraUSD (UST) crashed as traders cashed out nearly simultaneously on the possibility that the stablecoin lacks the crypto assets to keep its peg to the US dollar. That development spread across cryptocurrency markets, as investors believed that selling would only result in more selling.

Those two are only a few instances that heavily impacted the rapidly-growing, volatile cryptocurrency market, which had been receiving substantial capital inflows.

Keep a Cool Head

It's important to stay calm during major market turmoil, whether you're buying the dip or selling your cryptocurrency holdings. Making investment decisions out of panic rarely ends well for investors.

So, before you enter the declining market and do something rash, take a deep breath and think objectively about what you should do to weather the crash and maintain your investments' stability.

Think About the Possible Future

Try to forecast the crypto market's future based on the current situation and developments.

As several major countries move to prohibit or try to find ways to regulate cryptocurrencies rather than ban them altogether, these digital assets may face challenging times due to regulation, with one, in particular, that might shut them down.

With the crypto market gaining immense popularity and success, it risks facing some pretty severe repercussions resulting from its own fame.

Figure Out Your Next Move

Once you've calmed down, analyzed the situation, and developed a sensible outlook, you need to think about what to do next and how you will do it.

If you see an opportunity in the crashing crypto market, you should consider keeping your position or using a drop in the price to make additional investments.

But if you expect the situation to worsen, you can choose to leave the market and not participate in any trading in the future and just focus on taking care of your losses in the meantime.

Or, you can divide the difference if you're unsure what could happen to the cryptocurrency market in the near term. You can sell a few of your crypto investments and still keep a potential upside the next day.

Whatever route you choose, it's crucial that you have a strategy that aligns with your expectations of cryptocurrencies' potential risks and rewards.