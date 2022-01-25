Market sentiment generally refers to the attitude investors have towards either a security or the general market’s outlook.

A strategy that has a basis on sentiment, on the other hand, will try to decipher those feelings with a logical approach.

So rather than being under the heel of a sentiment, you must know how to effectively capitalize on it instead.

In terms of strategy, the market’s optimism or pessimism can be reflected in the overall price trends, as such trading in parallel with whichever sentiment is prevalent can actually be effective.

Herd instinct, however, will also attract contrarian investors.

So, as an individual investor where can you look do to have an edge?

VIX, also known as “The Fear Index”

The VIX will increase in times of increased volatility so if you’re seeing it rise, you know what to expect.

The Bullish Percent Index (or BPI)

The BPI can help you grasp market sentiment as it will display bullish patterns over a given period, as well as provide you an estimate on how over-bought securities might be at the time.

The BPI can help you grasp market sentiment as it will display bullish patterns over a given period, as well as provide you an estimate on how over-bought securities might be at the time.

If you see it hover above 80%, you can be on a positive market sentiment. Market sentiment is a psychological attitude that captures the mood and attitude of investors, usually towards a specific security or asset. This sentiment can be segregated into a bullish or bearish mood in the market. As such, certain trading activity or price behavior will also impact market sentiment. For example, bullish sentiment indicates a growth in the price of securities, whereas a bearish sentiment sees falling prices. Many traders use broader market sentiment or sentiment data to help identify trends that may not seem apparent to many other investors. This can give way to investor sentiment indices or contrarian signals surrounding assets, which helps inform investors to make more educated decisions.

Market sentiment is not always grounded in fundamentals and for this reason is seen as inferior to other methods trading. This form of investing instead deals with emotion and feelings of traders. However, many traders, specifically shorter-term investors, will rely on market sentiment. Sentiment traders put a lot of merit into these trends, just as other investors look for specific signals or fundamental barometers to inform their decision making. This is due to the powerful impact of sentiment on short-term indicators or attitudes. Many investors also prefer taking contrarian views and positions, actively trading against an engrained market consensus. In this instance, if the broader market is buying a security, a contrarian investor would instead sell, and vice versa. This is a popular technique in the stock market, which can characterize stocks as either over or undervalued, based in large part by market sentiment.

However, if you find it under 20%, it is because for the time being negative sentiment is prevailing.

The High-Low Index

This handy index will compare the number of stocks which go for 52-week highs, versus the ones which go for 52-week lows.

Consequently, having a high value on this index is considered by investors as evidence of a bullish market, whereas a low value will attest to a bearish market sentiment.

Moving Averages

Looking at a security’s moving average in a 50 or 200-day period can be useful as to spot patterns which, in turn, might reveal sentiment.

When these moving averages cross, it tends to signal a noteworthy momentum change.

52-week average:

Depending on where a stock is trading relative to its 52-week price, one can argue that its position may depict the market’s sentiment towards it.

Other hints

If you find yourself looking at a security which simply cannot break a certain resistance, that behavior may in fact signal a sentiment flag.

Other flags include, for instance, a forming triangle pattern or a growing short position.

Arguments against sentiment trading

One can argue that sentiment can often be irrational or, even if there is a prevalent sentiment towards a certain security, investors might be unwilling to act upon it.

Another issue with sentiment trading is how fast sentiment can change and how hard it might be keeping up with those changes.

Don’t rule out technical analysis

Sentiment can, without a doubt, work as a price catalyst but they are far from being the only part of that equation.

Sentiment can, without a doubt, work as a price catalyst but they are far from being the only part of that equation.

As such, it is important that, even when crafting a sentiment-based strategy, investors don't discard technical analysis. In financial trading, technical analysis refers to the method of studying the previous history and price movements of an instrument, such as foreign exchange, stocks, commodities, etc. Key determinants include an asset's historical price action, chart patterns, volume, and other mathematical based visual tools, in order to predict future movements of that instrument. Traders who utilize various means of technical analysis are known by a variety of terms, such as technical traders, technical analysts, or technicians. The crux behind technical analysis is the notion that past performance of a financial asset is a potential evidence for future activity. Unlike fundamental analysis, technical analysis does not bother with the causes of price fluctuations; it only deals with its effects. Therefore, technical traders diligently observe historical charts of the instrument they're interested in trading. By applying a number of techniques, technical analysis ultimately helps forecast how prices will act, sometimes in relation to time as well. There are a multitude of visual tools available for the technical trader, with the most popular of them included in all of the major broker platforms today.

Technical analysis itself consists of a number of different methods, which generally fall into two main categories – leading indicators or lagging indicators. Leading indicators refer to those charting tools which enable the trader to predict the movement of an asset before it actually occurs. Such leading techniques include Fibonacci, pivot points, trend lines, divergence and harmonic trading, and are popular with traders who prefer to trade reversals. Lagging indicators are those visual tools which enable a trader to take advantage of a strong trend, entering upon it whilst in formation; such tools include the MACD, the Awesome Oscillator, and moving averages. Technical traders don't all use the same tools of course, and even a trader that uses a particular indicator. For example, the Stochastic Oscillator will probably use it in a different manner to another trader using the same indicator or set of indicators, making technical analysis extremely subjective. Having said that, there is merit to technical trading, and as unintuitive as it may seem, previous price patterns do appear time and time again. As an increasing number of traders seek specific market points, the probability of those points holding significance also increases, and fundamentals. In financial trading, technical analysis refers to the method of studying the previous history and price movements of an instrument, such as foreign exchange, stocks, commodities, etc.Key determinants include an asset’s historical price action, chart patterns, volume, and other mathematical based visual tools, in order to predict future movements of that instrument. Traders who utilize various means of technical analysis are known by a variety of terms, such as technical traders, technical analysts, or technicians.The crux behind technical analysis is the notion that past performance of a financial asset is a potential evidence for future activity. Unlike fundamental analysis, technical analysis does not bother with the causes of price fluctuations; it only deals with its effects. Therefore, technical traders diligently observe historical charts of the instrument they’re interested in trading. By applying a number of techniques, technical analysis ultimately helps forecast how prices will act, sometimes in relation to time as well. There are a multitude of visual tools available for the technical trader, with the most popular of them included in all of the major broker platforms today. Understanding Technical AnalysisTechnical analysis itself consists of a number of different methods, which generally fall into two main categories – leading indicators or lagging indicators. Leading indicators refer to those charting tools which enable the trader to predict the movement of an asset before it actually occurs. Such leading techniques include Fibonacci, pivot points, trend lines, divergence and harmonic trading, and are popular with traders who prefer to trade reversals. Lagging indicators are those visual tools which enable a trader to take advantage of a strong trend, entering upon it whilst in formation; such tools include the MACD, the Awesome Oscillator, and moving averages. Technical traders don’t all use the same tools of course, and even a trader that uses a particular indicator. For example, the Stochastic Oscillator will probably use it in a different manner to another trader using the same indicator or set of indicators, making technical analysis extremely subjective. Having said that, there is merit to technical trading, and as unintuitive as it may seem, previous price patterns do appear time and time again.As an increasing number of traders seek specific market points, the probability of those points holding significance also increases. Read this Term and fundamentals.

Wrapping up

Sentiment trading means quite the opposite of “sentiment”.

It means rationality in face of however the market might be behaving, especially when taking a position.

As such, when forming a thesis based on the understanding of the market’s sentiment, you will find that finding context in a security’s momentum is going to play a key role.

To do so and find a more reliable pattern, you may draw from its historical behavior, by looking at its action in tandem with other sector averages, etc.

It is a hard endeavor for one to trade in an empathetic way while simultaneously having to be analytic and data-driven, because you will often find yourself wanting to join in and “catch a ride” on a trend, only for your data to oppose that momentum chase.