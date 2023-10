I was getting some pumpkins for the kids yesterday and a guy was loading up his truck with $4 grocery store pumpkins and bringing them downtown, where he said he was getting $15 for them. Lets hope he unloads the inventory before tomorrow.

In any case, this clip always reminds me that seasonality is important and that watching the real calendar, the economic calendar and the futures/options expiration calendar is an underrated way to make money.