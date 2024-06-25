INFINOX has become a major player in the Forex and CFD trading industry, earning respect and recognition for its unwavering commitment to traders. As one of the online trading industry pioneers, INFINOX started with a clear mission: to support and empower traders in every possible way. This dedication is seen in every aspect of their operations and has driven their success over the past fifteen years. INFINOX has always put traders’ needs first, delivering exceptional service and staying true to their core values.

We had the pleasure to sit down with Jay Mawji, INFINOX Chief Executive Officer and one of the key personalities who helped define the company’s mission. Taking a step back from the day-to-day, he candidly reflects on the financial firm’s beginnings and its growth.

You have been at the helm of INFINOX for 13 years. How would you describe your company’s journey so far?

It has been an incredible experience. We started our journey as a true startup, with almost less than nothing. To be here, 15+ years later as one of the leading industry brands is incredibly rewarding and humbling. This isn’t an ‘easy’ business to be in; we had to outwork and outcompete at every stage, often with one hand behind our backs, without significant funding and investment in the early years.

INFINOX has come a long way since its establishment in 2009. What is the biggest challenge that INFINOX has overcome, and how did you contribute?

It’s not for me to assume what my contribution has been to INFINOX; that’s for my colleagues and our clients to determine. I would like to think that I have had a positive cultural influence on the company over the years. I believe that culture is central to our values of integrity, ambition, inspiration and excellence, which have had a defining impact on our success (and lessons learned!)

INFINOX takes pride in “putting the power of trading” in traders’ hands. Could you please expand on that?

Everything we do is focused on our Partners and clients. By making them the most important consideration in our business, we have created a cohesive system where governance, process, product and service match. This goes beyond ‘tools’ to trade, it's about creating the whole ecosystem for our clients, across the entire organisation and every department.

Many brokers present themselves as “multi-asset” brokers, how is INFINOX different, from a technological perspective and a liquidity perspective?

I can’t say that we are “different”; many brokers ultimately have the same product and offering. This is one of the beauties of our industry; it’s clear for clients to understand the product and offering and there is a common playing field which promotes competition in the market and a better-value product for clients. However, we do what we do the INFINOX way. This means that we take what appears to be ‘standard for the industry’ and build layers of benefits below it. Ultimately, it means we have a stronger offering that’s customisable for clients and is based on robust technology. Clients can use as much of our advantage or as little as they like.

What does IX Social bring to the social trading space?

IX Social has been revolutionary for us. We were one of the early adopters of social trading and our strategy paid off. We have been developing the product in each cycle. As a core product, it gives clients the option to put together a trading strategy from multiple signals and providers. Incorporated are advanced risk management tools, low fees and a user experience focused on the end-client. Social trading is an incredibly competitive space, and the client uptake has been phenomenal.

What would you single out as INFINOX’s greatest achievement so far?

Our greatest achievement is, without a doubt, being INFINOX. We set out with our vision and that has been refined over time; but we did what we do best - delivering value to our clients. At times, that has been a challenge but we stuck to our vision and our ways.

How did INFINOX manage to stay ahead of the curve and remain compliant?

Governance. Everything we do stems from governance; it is the core principle of our business. Navigating the regulatory framework from this starting position has been essential to ensure that we remain compliant. We have always made sure that our target market and clients have been aligned with the correct regulatory environment. Perhaps our KPIs would’ve been higher if we had ‘forced’ our regulatory approach; but that wouldn’t have been within our governance principles and our client-first approach.

What can traders expect from INFINOX in the near future? And partners?

Without tempting fate, 2024 has been a good year to us (so far). Our client-facing side of the business has been focused on delivering to the highest standard of service, and in the background we have been working on multiple projects to be released through the year. Our commercial teams have delivered some fantastic products, including pricing, liquidity, and Partner offerings. Being an Official Sponsor of the Alpine F1 Team has brought another dimension to our relationships and brand. Our clients and Partners can always expect the INFINOX standards. Better every day.

Living up to its mission of being ‘better every day’, INFINOX stands out as a leader in the online trading industry. As they keep innovating and expanding, INFINOX remains focused on meeting the varied needs of traders everywhere.

