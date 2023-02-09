With an unpalatable array of technology products, client service, and an impressive asset range, the innovative financial service provider counts among the industry disruptors, not only thanks to its modern value proposition but also its holistic approach to the provision of financial services, by constantly tailoring its offering to the target market.

Established in 2008, AAAFx has managed to create a unique identity in the industry by creating a safe and transparent environment for traders of all levels to test and build their trading strategies effectively.

“Since the beginning, our goal has been to improve the way investment products and services are accessed. Trading and investing should be available to everyone, no matter who or where they are around the world. At AAAFx, not only do we facilitate access to opportunities across the global financial markets, but we also meet traders’ most discerning demands with a comprehensive value proposition,” Somesh Kapuria, Head of Business Development, AAAFx Global, added.

AAAFx offers exposure to more than 500 instruments, including 70 major, minor, and exotic Forex pairs, as well as CFDs on stock shares, indices, commodities, metals, energies, and cryptocurrencies across its MT4, MT5 and ActTrader platforms. This way, the company creates a dynamic and extensive environment that lets traders diversify their portfolios cost-effectively.

Beyond this accommodative product range spanning industry-standard platforms and tools such as the MT4 and MT5, which the vast majority of traders have already tried and tested, AAAFx comes with a more innovative alternative to these trading technologies - ActTrader. The cutting-edge platform comes with a series of enhanced features and tools that enable traders to “more vividly” monitor their positions and make informed decisions in step with the markets – on any device.

Decision-support tools such as the Economic Calendar, Trading Calculators, alongside ZuluTrade’s integrated Social and Copy Trading powerhouse create a transparent and secure environment for traders and investors to thrive. But how did the brokerage firm succeed? The answer is: Innovation.

Innovation. Reinvention. Growth

Recently acquired by the Finvasia Group, a global financial conglomerate that owns multiple award-winning brands, including ZuluTrade, Fxview, and Capital Wallet, AAAFx has seen incredible growth in the last year, with a record platform traffic exceeding 150%in the last quarter of 2022.

As a part of Finvasia Group’s powerful financial ecosystem, AAAFx continues to innovate and grow beyond its European boundaries. Currently servicing 176 countries, the brokerage firm remains committed to its mandate to provide the best trading conditions at ultra-low costs, thanks to its STP-powered trading environment.

With a constantly growing client base, AAAFx is set on a clear path to further growth and expansion. Embracing a vision that places clients at the centre of its operations, the company with a 15-year-old history in the financial services industry has proved time and again that it has the power to break away from tradition and push the boundaries of innovation through technology enablement.

Powered by Technology

The company’s mandate to improve the bottom line for traders in Europe and worldwide supersedes the boundaries of technology-enhanced trading infrastructures. Delving deeper into the “economy” of trading and investing, AAAFx promotes an inclusive approach to portfolio building and management.

“Cost-effectiveness is of the essence. With such a great diversity of choices, traders are looking for quick, sophisticated, effective ways to develop their trading portfolios. Traders tend to seek high-quality, cost-effective financial services, and this is exactly what we offer them,” Gurbir Singh, Head of Business Development, AAAFx, highlighted.

Offering a choice of account types, ranging from ECN Zero, ECN Plus, ECN Zulu, as well as Islamic accounts, the financial firm empowers traders to explore trading in any way they see fit. Whether they wish to start with as little as $100 and grow gradually, as they gain confidence or $50,000, they can benefit from a personalised experience from onboarding to investing.

The smooth, fast-track verification process that the broker has designed for its clients, allows them to conveniently upload their documents online.

In addition, the broker’s clients enjoy the freedom of choice across an extensive range of deposit and withdrawal methods, including more traditional options, such as bank wire, credit/debit card, alongside a slew of eWallets and more recently, cryptocurrencies.

Thanks to its competitive spreads, leverage levels for each account type, but most importantly, its plethora of order filling methods that cover a complete range of Stop Loss, Take Profit, Limit, Stop, and Trailing Stop, AAAFx has managed to win the hearts and minds of traders in Europe and beyond.

Walking the Extra Mile

Licensed and regulated by multiple top-tier regulatory bodies in key jurisdictions in Europe and globally, such as the Hellenic Capital Markets Commission (HCMC) and the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA), AAAFx does its utmost to offer an unparalleled experience to its clients.

However, what propelled AAAFx to the forefront of the industry is its resolve to provide a fair and transparent service to clients everywhere. Committed to protecting client funds and in line with the regulatory requirements it faithfully abides by, the company maintains segregated accounts with top-tier banks in Europe, where traders’ capital is protected by the respective regulations applicable to segregated client funds.

This hard-to-match offering has also won the global leader some of the industry’s most coveted accolades, including the Best FX Service Provider at the Forex Expo Dubai in 2022, the Most Transparent Broker at the Ultimate Fintech Awards, and recently the Best CFD Broker – MEA at the UF AWARDS MEA 2023.

Furthermore, as part of its regulatory commitment, AAAFx also offers negative balance protection, thus preventing any major losses to traders. With such a diverse and inclusive offering, the global FX and CFD brokerage remains top of mind with traders seeking new and cost-effective ways to access the financial markets.