An A-rate CFD brokerage and a leader in the Forex and CFD industry, AAAFx has recently been awarded the “Best CFD Broker - MEA” accolade at the UF AWARDS MEA 2023 Ceremony, shortly after iFX EXPO Dubai closed its doors.

Leaving one party to join another, industry leaders gathered at Hotel Indigo, Dubai Downtown to acclaim the “best” in fintech and financial services.

Outshining its competitors in the B2C/brokerage category, AAAFx seized yet another resounding title. Only last year, at the Forex Expo Dubai, was the innovative brokerage firm crowned the “Best FX Service Provider” and “Most Transparent Broker” at the Ultimate Fintech Awards.

Gurbir Singh, Head of Business Development, AAAFx EU said: “It is always refreshing to see that the industry values what you do and what you stand for. This accolade is a statement of our sustained commitment to delivering innovative, tailored financial services and solutions that meet the ever-changing needs of our traders, no matter where they are around the world.”

The new win is a remarkable success for AAAFx, considering its 15-year history in the industry and significant strides in the direction of technology enablement. Integrating a slew of trading platforms and tools, the brokerage has developed a comprehensive environment that lets traders explore the financial markets as they see fit.

Offering exposure to more than 500+ CFD instruments based on Stock Shares, Commodities, Indices, Cryptocurrencies, and over 70 Forex pairs across its ECN Standard, ECN Plus, ECN Zulu and Islamic account types, the company stands out as one of the brokers with the most diverse offering.

Somesh Kapuria, Head of Business Development, AAAFx Global said: “Being the Best CFD Broker in the MEA region is a great achievement for AAAFx, strengthening our footprint in the region. We have put a lot of effort into localising our offering to the target market. And this award only proves that.”

Continuing its foray into the MEA markets, AAAFx will keep innovating, tailoring its offering to the demands of local traders. While no official statements were made as to what the company’s roadmap for 2023 will look like, it’s reasonable to believe that more products, more trading instruments and even more exciting features will be rolled out throughout the year.

About AAAFx

Founded in 2007, AAAFx is an EU-regulated broker (license no. 2/540/17.2.2010) headquartered in Athens, Greece. The company’s aim is to offer exceptional trading experiences and outstanding customer support, regardless of a client’s deposit size. Offering in-house customer support 24/5, AAAFx’s leadership team consists of finance professionals with vast experience gained from working on Wall Street.

The company fosters a value-based environment across all its offices, driven by a strong belief in business ethics and transparency.