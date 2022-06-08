The Pioneering Greek brokerage, AAAFx looks set to revamp its product offerings as part of their mission to continue delivering quality services to their expanding clientele. The international broker will also be offering lower commissions fees for indices, commodities, and stocks. This will be made possible thanks to the new ECN Plus account system that AAAFx will be offering.

AAAFx have been offering trading services across 176 different countries for over a decade now. They are part of a multi-disciplinary and multinational organization known as Finvasia, owners and operators of certain curated companies across financial, technology, real estate, and healthcare verticals. Their presence stretches across seven different office locations in India, the UK, Greece, Cyprus, Mauritius, South Africa, Canada and the United States of America.

What AAAFx Offers

AAAFx have shown tremendous initiative in keeping up with technological innovation. With that being said, they now offer cryptocurrency CFD trading, so traders can now benefit from favourites such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Ethereum. As decentralized currencies increase in both demand and acceptance, AAAFx offers three of the best platforms in the world to trade them on, ZuluTrade, MetaTrader, and ACT Trader.

The global partner in trading offers users very compelling account perks such as:

· 0% interest on Islamic Accounts.

· Ultra-low commission as low as $2.5 per side.

· Lightning quick instant deposits that can refill your account with the click of a button.

· Numerous ways to withdraw your money.

· Easy access to the largest social trading community on the internet.

· 24/5 live support!

AAAFx are delighted to announce the launch of their ZERO commission account! You can enjoy $0.00 commission on Forex deals with an ECN Plus account. Let’s explain how it works.

A regular ECN account has a $0.99 commission (per $100k). Over time, those fees can add up significantly. The ECN Plus account removes ANY and ALL commission (per $100k) on Forex trade deals.

ECN Plus Account $0.00 commission on Forex 0.0 pips minimum spread $10,000 minimum deposit

As always, members of this account benefit from raw thin spreads at no mark-up and at incredibly fast trade execution speeds.

AAAFx at the iFX EXPO International 2022

AAAFx will be joining a whole array of Forex and Fintech companies at the iFX EXPO International 2022 in Limassol, Cyprus from the 7th to the 9th of June very shortly.

The Palais des Sports in Spyros Kyprianou will play host to the largest financial B2B expo, and AAAFx are planning on leaving their mark on the event in the best way they know how.

They’re going to be both the official Gold Sponsor and the Night Party Sponsor of the expo, going above and beyond to showcase their vision of reaching the pinnacle of the financial services world. They’ll be exhibiting at Booth 113, so make sure to drop by and ask them all about how you can benefit from opening an exclusive ECN Plus account!

“Big announcements need big stages. We found the iFX EXPO to be the perfect setting to unveil our exciting news.” said Panagiotis Tanampasidis, CEO of AAAFx. “We’re not just expanding in size and strength, but in our services as well. We’re laying down the gauntlet and setting the standard for what companies should strive to achieve!”

For more information regarding AAAFx, you can visit their official website.