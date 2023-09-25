Multi-asset brokerage AAAFx has won ‘Broker of the Year’ at the UF AWARDS Global 2023 ceremony. The prestigious award was the latest recognition for the brokerage in what has been a productive year in terms of both operations and industry honours.

After being vetted thoroughly and nominated earlier this month, AAAFx won the title of ‘Broker of the Year’ at UF AWARDS Global 2023, which was presented by the organisers Ultimate Fintech. The esteemed award represents an impressive feat for the company, having been recognised as a true industry leader and elite player in the retail sector.

The company has already experienced an eventful year to date, with its latest award building on an impressive resume that it garnered throughout 2023. Indeed, the past nine months have seen the multi-asset brokerage rack up three other distinguished accolades, including the following awards:

Best CFD Broker – MEA, at UF AWARDS MEA 2023

Best Forex Spreads Africa, by the Financial Achievements in Markets Excellency Awards

Best CFD Broker – APAC, at the UF AWARDS APAC 2023

Somesh Kapuria, Head of Sales at AAAFx commented on the recent award: “We are deeply honoured to be recognised as one of the elite brands in the industry by our peers. This global recognition of Broker of the Year is extremely important to us as it not only acknowledges our prior accomplishments throughout our 16 years of operation but also inspires us to continue aiming for excellence.”

Moving forward, AAAFx will continue its commitment to offering best-in-class services in the FX and CFDs space. The broker’s strong history and recent accomplishments throughout 2023 should help further bolster its standing in the retail trading industry. As ‘Broker of the Year’, AAAFx will also look to operate at a standard that its clients and industry peers have come to expect, with an eye on expansion and future achievements in 2024 and beyond.

About AAAFx

Founded in 2007, AAAFx is an EU-regulated broker (license no. 2/540/17.2.2010) headquartered in Athens, Greece. The company’s aim is to offer exceptional trading experiences and outstanding customer support, regardless of a client’s deposit size. Offering in-house customer support 24/5, AAAFx’s leadership team consists of finance professionals with vast experience gained from working on Wall Street.

The company fosters a value-based environment across all its offices, driven by a strong belief in business ethics and transparency.