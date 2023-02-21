ACY Securities, a leading multi-asset online trading provider, is proud to announce the winner of its highly anticipated Pip Hunter Trading Contest. The real-money contest, which ran from July 2022 to December 2022, offered a prize pool distribution of $75,000 to be awarded to the top 50 placed traders.

The Pip Hunter Trading Contest was designed to be the ultimate test of traders' skills, knowledge, and mastery of the markets. The competition was fierce, with traders from around the world bringing their best strategies to the table.

And now, the moment of truth has arrived. ACY Securities is proud to announce Mei Ling Qi, a trader who truly stood out from the rest, as the champion of the Pip Hunter Contest.

Mei Ling Qi dominated the contest, displaying exceptional trading skills and an unparalleled understanding of the markets with an impressive total gain of 102.53%. Her unwavering commitment to consistent profits and risk management over the six-month period was nothing short of remarkable, and her impressive performance earned her the coveted title of Pip Hunter Champion.

"I am honoured and grateful to be the champion of the Pip Hunter Contest. It was a challenging and exciting experience, and I am grateful for the opportunity to showcase my skills and knowledge in the markets. I appreciate ACY Securities for creating such an amazing contest and for providing traders with a platform to grow and succeed. Winning this contest is a great achievement for me and I am excited to participate in future contests and continue to develop my skills as a trader."Said Mei Ling Qi

ACY Securities is honoured to reward Mei Ling Qi with a substantial prize, acknowledging her outstanding achievements and hard work. The company is dedicated to supporting traders and providing opportunities for them to showcase their skills and grow as traders.

"We are thrilled to announce Mei Ling Qi as the Pip Hunter Champion! This contest was a testament to the immense talent of our traders, and Mei Ling Qi rose to the top, surpassing the competition and earning the title of champion. ACY Securities is dedicated to supporting traders and providing opportunities for them to succeed and reach their full potential." said Henrick Rajamountry - Head of Marketing at ACY Securities.

And the excitement doesn't end here. ACY Securities has listened to its traders, and the next Trading Cup contest is set to be even more exciting. The company discovered that a significant proportion of participants in the Pip Hunter Contest were using expert advisors (EAs) and decided to cater to this growing group of traders in the next contest.

The next Trading Cup contest will provide algorithmic traders and traders who use EAs with a platform to showcase their skills and earn substantial rewards.

And in a later iteration in 2023, ACY Securities is also working to introduce copy trading, allowing traders to follow the strategies of the most successful traders and potentially reap even more rewards.

The Pip Hunter Trading Contest was just the beginning for ACY Securities, and the company is already planning the next challenge for traders.

The next contest is slated for a go-live on March 1st 2023. If you have what it takes to be the next Pip Hunter Champion, get ready to put your skills to the test!

*Australian residents are not eligible to receive prizes under Australian law (ASIC). If an Australian based trader achieves a position in the Top 50, they will receive a Certificate of Trading Excellence. Please see our T&Cs for further details.

About ACY Securities

ACY Securities is one of Australia's fastest growing multi-asset online trading providers, offering ultra-low-cost trading, rock-solid execution, technologically superior account management and premium market analysis.

The key pillars we operate on are transparency, client-focus and technology. With a track record of servicing clients since 2011, we are well-positioned to look after your trading needs.

About Trading Cup

First introduced to the world in 2018, is an international trading tournament that is truly one of a kind and in a class of its own. Trading Cup is designed to provide traders a global stage to showcase their trading ability and battle each other in a competitive environment

The Trading Cup is the ultimate stage for traders to show off their skills whilst interacting with other traders in a competitive and social environment. Pip Hunter is the latest instalment of the Trading Cup Trading Contest which runs from 1st March to August 31st 2023.