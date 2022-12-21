L-R: Henrick Rajamountry - Head of Marketing, ACY Securities, Ashley Jessen - Chief Operating Officer, ACY Securities, Scott Kennedy - General Manager Partnerships, ATC, Toby Plowman - Partnerships Manager, ATC, Winson Cao – Director & Co-Founder, ACY Securities.

ACY Securities, one of the world's leading tech-focused multi-asset CFD brokers, has extended its’ ongoing sponsorship with the Australian Turf Club (ATC) through to late 2023. The ATC is one of the most prestigious racing clubs in the world with 110 race days throughout the year and over $200 million invested across its’ facilities since 2011. It is also the home of the world's richest race on turf – The Everest.

This will be the 3rd year in which ACY Securities becomes the Official Trading Sponsor of the ATC, having commenced the partnership on Everest Day back in 2020 as their exclusive Multi-Asset Trading Provider.

Henrick Rajamountry, Head of Marketing at ACY Securities commented “We’re thrilled to be continuing our partnership with the ATC. They’ve proven time and time again why they are one of the most prestigious racing clubs in the world. I’ve witnessed firsthand the level of service that each member of the team puts in to ensure that they deliver an experience that their patrons will never forget. This is directly aligned with the way we operate at ACY in going above and beyond to ensure we add value to our clients to give them an edge in their trading journey.”

He added “The exposure we’re able to generate across the 4 world class ATC venues as part of the sponsorship is immense. This is an important pillar in our long-term branding strategy which also affords us some unique VIP experiences which we are able to offer to our valued clients.”

Under the new extension, ACY Securities will retain their branded super sign at the 1600m mark of the Royal Randwick racecourse. Royal Randwick is ATC’s halo venue and home to the recently launched $46 million state of the art venue the Winx Stand. The sponsorship deal also includes provisions for exclusive naming rights to a number of race meets - including carnival races throughout the year, digital branding across ATC’s venues as well as exposure to ATC’s members and guests.

L-R: Eric Gutierrez - Social Media Specialist, ACY Securities, Henrick Rajamountry - Head of Marketing, ACY Securities, James Ross - Executive General Manager Racing & Wagering, ATC, Ashley Jessen - Chief Operating Officer, ACY Securities, Winson Cao – Director & Co-Founder, ACY Securities.

Scott Kennedy, General Manager Partnerships at ATC commented “It’s fantastic that ACY has decided to continue their partnership with the ATC. They’ve been a fantastic partner over the past couple of years, especially considering a big portion of the partnership was during the COVID induced lockdowns. Nonetheless, they’ve been able to really maximise the value of the sponsorship to leverage fantastic opportunities for their clients.”

He added “We’re proud to have ACY Securities on board as part of our stable of partners. We’ve witnessed their growth over the years as they enter into their 12th year of operations. We’re excited to continue working with them in the coming years especially with the news that they are working towards an IPO in 2024.”

This latest sponsorship extension comes on the back of the recent announcement where ACY sponsored the NSW Table Tennis Open Championships held at Sydney Olympic Park Sports Halls from 19th – 20th November 2022.

About ACY Securities

ACY Securities is one of Australia's fastest growing multi-asset online trading providers, offering ultra-low-cost trading, rock-solid execution, technologically superior account management and premium market analysis. The key pillars we operate on are transparency, client-focus and technology. With a track record of servicing clients since 2011, we are well-positioned to look after your trading needs.