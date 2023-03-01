ACY Securities, a leading multi-asset online trading provider is excited to announce the launch of the 2023 Pip Hunter Trading Contest. With $75,000* in total bonuses across 50 winners. The contest will run from March 1st to August 31st 2023.

Following the success of the 2022 Pip Hunter Trading Contest, which saw the winner take out the number 1 spot with an impressive total gain of 102.53%, the 2023 contest is set to be even more exciting. In response to the growing number of participants using expert advisors (EAs), the contest will cater to algorithmic traders and traders who use EAs, providing them with a platform to showcase their skills and earn substantial rewards.

Using cutting-edge technology, the Pip Hunter Trading Contest will employ ACY Securities’ Money Manager Ranking (MMR) algorithm, which utilises advanced machine learning and artificial intelligence to assess traders based on several key metrics. These metrics include profitability, risk management, long-term stability, risk-adjusted returns, and draw-down levels, allowing for a fair and accurate ranking of participants.

In addition to providing a platform for traders to showcase their skills and strategies, the contest also seeks to create a community of like-minded individuals who are focused on success and can share their experiences and journeys towards becoming professional traders.

"We are thrilled to launch the highly anticipated 2023 Pip Hunter Trading Contest, giving traders an incredible opportunity to showcase their skills and compete for substantial rewards," said Henrick Rajamountry – Head of Marketing, ACY Securities. "With the continued rise of algorithmic traders and those using EAs, we’ve set out to support this growing community by providing them with a cutting-edge platform to demonstrate their expertise and take their trading journey to the next level."

The contest is open to all traders, and registration is now open via the Trading Cup website. The contest runs from March 1st to August 31st 2023 with participants competing for a share of the $75,000* in total bonuses. A live update of the top 10 performing participants will be made available on the Trading Cup website.

If you have what it takes to be the next Pip Hunter Champion, register now and put your skills to the test!

*Australian residents are not eligible to receive prizes under Australian law (ASIC). If an Australian based trader achieves a position in the Top 50, they will receive a Certificate of Trading Excellence. Please see our T&Cs for further details.

About ACY Securities

ACY Securities is one of Australia's fastest growing multi-asset online trading providers, offering ultra-low-cost trading, rock-solid execution, technologically superior account management and premium market analysis. The key pillars we operate on are transparency, client-focus and technology. With a track record of servicing clients since 2011, we are well-positioned to look after your trading needs.

About Trading Cup

First introduced to the world in 2018, is an international trading tournament that is truly one of a kind and in a class of its own. Trading Cup is designed to provide traders a global stage to showcase their trading ability and battle each other in a competitive environment.

The Trading Cup is the ultimate stage for traders to show off their skills whilst interacting with other traders in a competitive and social environment. Pip Hunter is the latest installment of the Trading Cup Trading Contest which runs from 1st March to August 31st 2023.