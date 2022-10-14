ACY Securities, one of the world's leading tech-focused multi-asset CFD brokers, has won the Best Overall Broker Award at the recent Fazzaco Expo in Dubai. The award recognises ACY’s ongoing expansion in the Middle East and the company’s growing global network.

In accepting the award, Alla Darwish, ACY Securities Managing Director for the MENA region said “It is an honour to win this award which recognises innovation, vision and focus on delivering technology-based trading services to traders worldwide.”

The Best Overall Broker Award from Fazzaco is the latest among the numerous recognitions for ACY Securities.

Darwish added ‘’This award strengthens our resolve to continue our expansion, not only in the MENA but also in Asia Pacific and other regions. For me, it’s a privilege to be leading the ACY MENA team and this award is a great incentive to pursue our growth strategy.’’

The ACY Securities MENA team showcased the company’s product offering and fielded questions from the expo’s over 35,000 visitors.

The Fazzaco Expo is the leading B2B and B2C convention for brokers and trading providers of financial assets including stocks, forex, CFDs and cryptos. It is also a recognised gathering for white label and liquidity providers and blockchain companies.

About ACY Securities

ACY Securities is one of Australia's fastest growing multi-asset online trading providers, offering ultra-low-cost trading, rock-solid execution, technologically superior account management and premium market analysis. The key pillars we operate on are transparency, client-focus and technology. With a track record of servicing clients since 2011, we are well-positioned to look after your trading needs.