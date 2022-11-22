Continuing its winning streak, ACY Securities, one of the world's leading tech-focused multi-asset CFD brokers, has won the Best Transparent Trading Broker Award at the Smart Vision Investment Expo held in Cairo and Alexandria on 3-6 November 2022.

This most recent award came on the heels of a string of recognition and accolades bestowed on ACY Securities by its industry peers as well as the wider business community in different countries.

Alla Darwish, ACY Securities Managing Director for the MENA region said, “Winning the Best Transparent Trading Broker Award is strong evidence that traders value the products and services we offer. This award strengthens our resolve to continue to deliver innovative and technology-focused trading products and services to our clients.”

He added that with his leadership, the ACY MENA team remain a trusted trading broker that will deliver a wide range of financial instruments and leading-edge trading platform.

The Smart Vision Investment Expo 2022 is the largest gathering of traders and financial market experts held in Cairo and Alexandria. The event attracted B2B and B2C attendees including investors, traders, introducing brokers, payment solutions and trading platform providers.

About ACY Securities

ACY Securities is one of Australia's fastest growing multi-asset online trading providers, offering ultra-low-cost trading, rock-solid execution, technologically superior account management and premium market analysis. The key pillars we operate on are transparency, client-focus and technology. With a track record of servicing clients since 2011, we are well-positioned to look after your trading needs.