ACY Securities, one of the world's leading tech-focused multi-asset CFD brokers, has sponsored the ACY NSW Table Tennis Open Championships held at Sydney Olympic Park Sports Halls from 19th – 20th November 2022.

This latest sponsorship is part of the wider two-year sponsorship agreement with Table Tennis New South Wales (TTNSW) announced earlier this year here and is in line with ACY’s continued support for local and national cultural events, sporting and community organisations.

Ashley Jessen, ACY Securities COO said, “It was a true privilege to award the NSW State Champions for the Open Men's, Women's, and Under 21 titles. The talent of all players was incredible, and I was fortunate enough to watch both the Men and Women's grand finals. When you watch the best of the best play, you begin to realise the immense skill and talent of the players, not to mention the dedication to honing those skills over 10+ years.”

All NSW Open champions had to overcome a series of intense matches leading up to the Grand Final, including 3 rounds, which were a best of 7 eliminations.

The Grand Final saw the tension build, with their coaches and support crew cheering on for each point won. At this level, nothing is left to chance, as each competitor threw everything they had at it.

In the women's final, it was Tracy Feng overcoming Chermaine Chen 4 to 1 in an extremely close series of games. In the men's final, TA Yeo claimed the victory in a dominating display of power table tennis over Daiki Shimojo, who is one of the more consistent players on tour.

“It was great to hear the feedback from the winners and their support team, who were thankful for the increase in prize money provided by ACY, recognising their wins. And it was quite the historic time to be crowned champion, as Table Tennis NSW celebrates its 120th year, playing since 1902.” Added Jessen.

The results of the championships are below.

Event Winner Runner Up Men's Open Singles Tuan-Aik Yeo (RHO) Xuqi Lin (RHO) Women's Open Singles Chunyi Tracy Feng (STG) Chermaine Chen (HOR) <= 1800="" Singles<="" p="" data-v-18c51f26> Alex Yeung (ELI) Glenn Glenn Rodriguez (STG) <= 1400="" Singles<="" p="" data-v-18c51f26> Benjamin Hyun (KTA) Helen Ying (NPC) <= 1200="" Singles<="" p="" data-v-18c51f26> Kevin Huang (SND) Ian Kim (KIM) <= 800="" Singles<="" p="" data-v-18c51f26> Aaron Cheong (SND) Gabriel Pantos (PMA) U/21 Men's Singles Clarence Cheng (STC) Hansen Huang (RHO) U/21 Women's Singles Yifan Liu (RHO) Chloe Cheng (STC)

Congratulations to all players who competed in the ACY NSW Table Tennis Open Championships.

About ACY Securities

ACY Securities is one of Australia's fastest growing multi-asset online trading Online Trading Online trading is the trading of fiat currencies, digital currencies, commodities, stocks and indices, where traders and investors intend to make a profit. This is accomplished via the online purchase or sale of the aforementioned products, through an electronic network, made accessible by brokers in the form of an online trading platform or hub.Online trading continues to see a rapid growth year on year, due to a number of reasons. First, the number of brokers offering their services is growing, with more money being spent on advertisements and sponsorships to attract potential traders. Second, more traders are aware of the ease in applying for online accounts; the low barrier to entry now means a trader only needs to deposit virtually as little as one wants in order to places trades. Third, the improvement of financial technology, better performing hardware and software, leading to quick and consistent execution have led to a growth.This in turn is helped by higher liquidity, and reduced trading costs such spreads and commissions, which have fueled the retail trading industry immensely. How to Trade Online?Before the emergence of the Internet, traders would have to place trades over the phone, which could be rather cumbersome, especially if one wanted to place multiple trades in a short space of time. Indeed, online trading has opened a new field of trading in the form of foreign exchange scalping, whether manually, or by way of automated trading robots. Today the best example of online trading is the trading of the foreign exchange market with a forex broker, using a platform which the broker will provide. The trader installs the platform on their computer, and they are given the information and tools needed to start trading.The most popular trading platforms are MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5), which are ubiquitous in the retail market and favored for their versatility in trading multiple assets. Read this Term providers, offering ultra-low-cost trading, rock-solid execution, technologically superior account management and premium market analysis. The key pillars we operate on are transparency, client-focus and technology. With a track record of servicing clients since 2011, we are well-positioned to look after your trading needs.