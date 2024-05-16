You probably love memes – or, at the least, funny animal videos on the internet. Or, as a last resort, comedy movies with Leslie Nielsen. Anyway, the point is that meme stocks have unexpectedly made a comeback. GameStop and AMC, which became household names in the past, are now capturing headlines. In this piece, we’ll talk about the rise of AMC stocks and how this volatility might benefit the movie theater chain.

The blogger Keith Gill has returned to Twitter, now rebranded as X, since his last “roaring” appearance. Exactly, he was partly responsible for the volatility of meme stocks in 2021. Apart from scrolling through tweets to stay updated on trending assets, you can check it using the list of top stock gainers. It will help you to react to market movements in time.

Let’s take a look at the chart illustrating the recent price fluctuations of AMC stock.

To be fair, we can’t ignore GameStop's movements, so we’ve added it to the same chart. As you can see, GameStop stock experienced an even more impressive boost.

However, despite extreme volatility and over 100% growth these days, AMC stock is far from its former highs. The chart below reminds us of more prosperous times. Not only did the price stop reaching significant highs, but it also fell below double digits at one point. For instance, one AMC stock was about $3 last month before the recent surge.

In other words, the company's financial situation is still shaky. That’s why the chain of movie theaters started a share sale at the end of March. This sale concluded right on the boosting Monday. So, most of the stocks were sold at a low price, but posts from Roaring Kitty helped AMC to improve the situation a bit. The average price was $3.45 per share.

The previous AMC rally helped the company avoid bankruptcy. Now, the company is struggling with debt again. This recent hike in stock price could provide a positive boost. However, it doesn’t mean stock won’t drop to $3 again. If you want to profit from these movements, you need to track market news and do your research before making any trades.