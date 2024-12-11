Aptos Foundation, a global blockchain leader dedicated to supporting the development of the Aptos ecosystem and Web3 worldwide, is proud to announce it will be opening a new office in ADGM, Abu Dhabi’s leading international financial centre. This strategic expansion marks a significant milestone in Aptos Foundation's mission to build a robust global blockchain ecosystem.

The Abu Dhabi office will serve as a hub for Aptos Foundation’s activities in the region, focusing on fostering partnerships and supporting projects designed to grow the Aptos ecosystem.

The decision to establish a presence in Abu Dhabi reflects the UAE's position as one of the most forward-thinking markets globally when it comes to blockchain and Web3 adoption. The UAE has cultivated an environment that attracts visionary institutions and builders, supported by government policies that actively promote Web3 initiatives. By setting up operations in ADGM, Aptos Foundation will engage directly with these forward-thinking builders and institutions, creating new opportunities to collaborate and expand the Aptos ecosystem.

"The UAE is leaning hard into Web3, and that has made the region—and Abu Dhabi specifically—a clear leader in blockchain worldwide," said Bashar Lazaar, Head of Growth and Ecosystems at Aptos Foundation. "We want to be at the forefront of that movement and help it grow as quickly as possible. This opening provides a unique opportunity for our team to learn from and connect on the ground with cutting-edge builders, institutions, and investors pushing the boundaries every day."

“We are excited to welcome Aptos Foundation to ADGM,” said Arvind Ramamurthy, Chief Market Development Officer at ADGM. “Their decision to establish their first foreign office here highlights the UAE’s leadership in fostering innovation and advancing blockchain technologies. ADGM’s ecosystem is designed to support cutting-edge companies like Aptos Foundation as they collaborate with visionary developers, institutions, and investors to shape the future of Web3. We look forward to the contributions they will make to our vibrant community and the broader region.”

This expansion is a continuation of Aptos Foundation’s commitment to working with local stakeholders and playing an active role in accelerating blockchain adoption across the region.

About Aptos Foundation

Aptos Foundation (https://aptosfoundation.org/) is dedicated to supporting the development of the Aptos protocol, decentralized network and ecosystem and driving engagement with the Aptos ecosystem. By unlocking a blockchain with seamless usability, Aptos Foundation aims to bring the benefits of decentralization to the masses.