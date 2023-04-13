Since it joined hands with Turkish Airlines EuroLeague, the top-tier European basketball competition, leading Forex and CFD broker Ardu Prime has become an omnipresent name at every game.

As the season is rapidly approaching the end, basketball fans worldwide are looking forward to the final big challenge, the most prestigious and highly anticipated event in the world of basketball - the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Final Four. Taking place at the Zalgirio Arena in Kaunas, Lithuania, on May 19 and May 21, 2023, the Final Four will bring together the four best teams in Europe, to engage in a stiff competition for the EuroLeague championship title.

The Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Final Four is a celebration of basketball with a unique and electric atmosphere, with passionate fans from all over Europe coming together to witness incredible athleticism, skill and teamwork.

From a sponsor to an active Turkish Airlines EuroLeague promoter there’s only one step

Taking its sponsorship to the next level, Ardu Prime launched several campaigns promoting the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague partnership. Throughout the season, the company launched multiple ticket giveaway campaigns via its social media channels, aiming at generating engagement among basketball lovers while giving them a chance to win tickets to the live games.

To celebrate the Final Four, Ardu Prime has launched its most exciting giveaway campaign yet - the Ardu Prime Lucky Dunk. This gives basketball fans the opportunity to witness the best players from across Europe compete at the highest level and to experience the thrill of victory live, from the arena.

For a chance to win tickets to this prestigious event and an all-expenses-paid trip to Kaunas (departing from Athens, hometown of Ardu Prime), basketball lovers simply have to register via Ardu Prime’s dedicated web page before April 20, 2023.

Ardu Prime has actively been involved in a series of online activities building momentum to the grand event or running in parallel with the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague games. Among these, the Fantasy Challenge is one of the most popular virtual sporting events that allows basketball supporters to get a gist of what it means to build and take a basketball team to playoffs.

Other gripping activations sponsored by Ardu Prime include Dora Panteli’s Pick ‘Em video series recapping the latest week’s trends and offering insights for the upcoming weeks and the famous EuroLeague Diaries hosted by Sofia del Prado and Dane Arlauckas. The EuroLeague Diaries take you on a vibrant journey on and off the pitch - from the heart of the cities hosting matches, to the basketball court and behind-the-scenes sneak peeks at the game.

In addition, fans willing to put their basketball knowledge to the test can take part in engaging online quiz games for a chance to win tickets to regular season games.

About Ardu Prime

Ardu Prime is a global leader in the Forex and CFD industry, providing services and cutting-edge online trading, liquidity, white label, and crypto exchange solutions to retail and institutional clients. The company is licensed and regulated by the HCMC. For more information, please visit Ardu Prime’s website www.arduprime.com