If you are planning to own equity in one of your favorite companies, you might want to think again before going in headfirst.

Examining your favorite company’s performance shouldn't be too hard if you take the following into consideration:

The annual report

At the end of every financial year, companies are bound to publish their annual report: a public document which serves as a primary source for investors to gain insight on the company’s financial situation, as well as to understand in which direction the company is heading.

Leadership:

The company’s leadership will make or break their performance.

Understand who is in charge and how their profile and skillset will push the company towards new heights.

You will soon find that there are some CEO’s who you would go to war with, and some who you will want to stay clear of (depending of course, of your preferred style of leadership).

Vision, strategy, and execution:

Figure out what is the company’s vision for the future, if their goals are attainable and suitable withing the industry they’re operating in.

Make sure to keep in mind how their competitors are doing and how are approaching the same issues.

Accomplishments, financial statements, and risk:

Part of the annual report will act as a window into the company’s financial health and tell you how far they have come since the last financial year.

As for their financial statements, it is vital that investors and entrepreneurs understand the financial health of a company.

By doing so, they will easily be able to identify opportunities while avoiding unnecessary risk.

In order to achieve this task, the key factors investors need to know how to read in the company’s financial statement are:

The Balance Sheet:

In simple terms, the balance sheet is a snapshot of their performance at a given point in time and determines the company’s book value.

It conveys what is known as the fundamental account equation where Assets are equal to the sum of the company’s Liabilities and the Owners’ Equity.

The Income Statement:

Also known as a Profit and Loss (P&L) Statement, this handy report will tell you the company’s whole story (or at least the financial) as it conveniently summarizes, for a set period in time, their income and expenses, all while taking into consideration the impact which gains, revenue, company expenses and losses, have altogether.

By reading the Profit and Loss Statement, you’ll be able to get the full picture in terms of the company’s value and efficiency.

From there, you can and figure out everything from just how well their business is doing (especially when compared to expectations) to their cash flow and balance sheet and, presumably, try to predict the company’s future trajectory.

The Cash Flow Statement:

Never overlook a company’s cash flow statement as it will be a clear indicator on how well the company operates on the short and long term, depending on how much cash they have at hand.

These statements are often divided into three separate sections: Cash from operating, from financing, and from investing activities.

It is important to keep in mind that cash flow doesn’t translate directly into profit.

Other things to consider:

Analyzing a company's annual or even earnings report is a necessary endeavor if you are planning to invest in it.

However, it shouldn't be taken as a tunnel vision exercise as there are external factors to keep in mind such as their competitors, the sector and industry in which they operate in, the macroeconomic conditions surrounding them, as always, their actual stock technical analysis in relation to your trading goals. Unlike fundamental analysis, technical analysis does not bother with the causes of price fluctuations; it only deals with its effects. Therefore, technical traders diligently observe historical charts of the instrument they’re interested in trading. By applying a number of techniques, technical analysis ultimately helps forecast how prices will act, sometimes in relation to time as well. There are a multitude of visual tools available for the technical trader, with the most popular of them included in all of the major broker platforms today. Understanding Technical AnalysisTechnical analysis itself consists of a number of different methods, which generally fall into two main categories – leading indicators or lagging indicators. Leading indicators refer to those charting tools which enable the trader to predict the movement of an asset before it actually occurs. Such leading techniques include Fibonacci, pivot points, trend lines, divergence and harmonic trading, and are popular with traders who prefer to trade reversals. Lagging indicators are those visual tools which enable a trader to take advantage of a strong trend, entering upon it whilst in formation; such tools include the MACD, the Awesome Oscillator, and moving averages. Technical traders don’t all use the same tools of course, and even a trader that uses a particular indicator. For example, the Stochastic Oscillator will probably use it in a different manner to another trader using the same indicator or set of indicators, making technical analysis extremely subjective. Having said that, there is merit to technical trading, and as unintuitive as it may seem, previous price patterns do appear time and time again.As an increasing number of traders seek specific market points, the probability of those points holding significance also increases. In financial trading, technical analysis refers to the method of studying the previous history and price movements of an instrument, such as foreign exchange, stocks, commodities, etc.Key determinants include an asset’s historical price action, chart patterns, volume, and other mathematical based visual tools, in order to predict future movements of that instrument. Traders who utilize various means of technical analysis are known by a variety of terms, such as technical traders, technical analysts, or technicians.The crux behind technical analysis is the notion that past performance of a financial asset is a potential evidence for future activity. Unlike fundamental analysis, technical analysis does not bother with the causes of price fluctuations; it only deals with its effects. Therefore, technical traders diligently observe historical charts of the instrument they’re interested in trading. By applying a number of techniques, technical analysis ultimately helps forecast how prices will act, sometimes in relation to time as well. There are a multitude of visual tools available for the technical trader, with the most popular of them included in all of the major broker platforms today. Understanding Technical AnalysisTechnical analysis itself consists of a number of different methods, which generally fall into two main categories – leading indicators or lagging indicators. Leading indicators refer to those charting tools which enable the trader to predict the movement of an asset before it actually occurs. Such leading techniques include Fibonacci, pivot points, trend lines, divergence and harmonic trading, and are popular with traders who prefer to trade reversals. Lagging indicators are those visual tools which enable a trader to take advantage of a strong trend, entering upon it whilst in formation; such tools include the MACD, the Awesome Oscillator, and moving averages. Technical traders don’t all use the same tools of course, and even a trader that uses a particular indicator. For example, the Stochastic Oscillator will probably use it in a different manner to another trader using the same indicator or set of indicators, making technical analysis extremely subjective. Having said that, there is merit to technical trading, and as unintuitive as it may seem, previous price patterns do appear time and time again.As an increasing number of traders seek specific market points, the probability of those points holding significance also increases. Read this Term in relation to your trading goals.

Remember that one of the main points the annual report, is to galvanize new investors so it might be polished as to achieve its goal, so your own critical assessment is key here.

Wrapping up:

“You get what you pay for.”

If after going through their reports, you find out that your company is doing well, then the answer to this article’s initial question may be a solid “yes!”.

But, on the other hand, if you dug deep into their financials and found out that there might be other companies in which your money has more room to run, then don’t let your heart fool you, as investing performance, more often than not, comes down to logic and reason.

As actor Bill Nighy as once said: “As you get older you feel you need to pay more attention to what is around you and relish it. I'm greedy for beauty.”

So, worry not and believe us when we say that paying attention to a company’s financial statements and finding a gem on your own is, in fact, a thing of beauty, even if it is not a company you deeply care about.