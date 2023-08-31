Join Senior Market Strategist & Trading Mentor Duncan Cooper as he watches price levels on the AUDUSD daily and 15-minute charts.

Price has rallied back to the 0.6500 level.

0.6490 - 0.6500 the daily resistance level and the Figure.

Watching for price to rally and fail at this intraday resistance area for a further decline targeting a move back below the 0.6458 monthly support/resistance level.

This article was written by Duncan Cooper – Senior Market Strategist & Trading Mentor.