Backpack, a leading exchange and wallet known for its seamless user experience and versatility across multiple asset classes, will integrate with Sui, the Layer 1 blockchain delivering unparalleled scalability and speed.

Backpack Exchange currently serves users from more than 150 countries with $60 billion trading volume since launch a year ago. This partnership between Sui and the Backpack team will create a multitude of integration and listing opportunities for projects on Sui while enhancing user experience for both platforms.

Backpack wallet is designed for intuitive management, secure storage, and seamless trading of digital assets such as Solana, Ethereum, and soon Sui. The integration of Backpack wallet will provide Sui users with a reliable and secure wallet solution available as mobile apps for iOS and Android as well as a browser extension for Chrome.

“By integrating the top tier user experiences of Backpack’s fully regulated exchange and non-custodial wallet, Sui is taking a huge step forward in what it delivers to its entire ecosystem of builders, users and enthusiasts,” said Jameel Khalfan, Global Head of Ecosystem at the Sui Foundation. “We are extremely excited to work with the Backpack team to broaden the user experience on Sui and bring all of the platform’s popular features to the Sui community.”

For Sui, Backpack brings a proven platform that simplifies asset management and trading and enables Sui ecosystem participants to engage on the network via Backpack’s credible, trusted infrastructure. For Backpack, integrating the Sui network is a significant step toward broadening the impact of the platforms it has built — expanding its burgeoning audience of users even further to include millions of Sui enthusiasts while at the same time leaning into a multichain future.

“Integrating Sui enables our users to access its rapidly growing ecosystem and opens up new possibilities for Sui developers, projects, and traders,” said Armani Ferrante, CEO and Founder of Backpack.