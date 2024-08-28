The final countdown to iFX EXPO Asia 2024 is officially in full swing as one of the world’s leading B2B online trading and fintech events is just around the corner, ahead of its return to Thailand.

Excitement is already building as the expo, now in its third year in Bangkok, prepares to welcome more than 3,500 industry professionals, innovators, and executives spanning 1,600+ companies worldwide.

Taking place between 16-18 September 2024 at the renowned Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre, this year’s iFX EXPO Asia is on track to be one of the largest and most successful events of its kind ever held in the region.

Where deals are sealed

iFX EXPO Asia opens the door to unparalleled networking opportunities, enabling attendees to meet and engage face-to-face with some of the most influential figures in the financial sphere, building invaluable connections and generating fresh leads.

There will be the chance to get acquainted with representatives from a broad spectrum of industry participants, including brokers, affiliates and IBs, payment service providers, liquidity providers, fintech companies – and many others.

With so many key stakeholders from the online trading industry under one roof, the exhibition presents the ideal location for those looking to grow their business, find new partners, and explore potentially lucrative opportunities available to them in Asia.

Embrace the learning opportunities

Passholders will be able to enjoy access to more than 120 exhibitors on the main expo floor, each showcasing the latest products and services in the industry.

Alongside browsing the innovative on display, attendees can also immerse themselves in more than 13 hours of industry-leading content, including 27+ sessions covering 25+ topics.

The dedicated Speaker Hall and Idea Hub areas will feature insightful talks from an eclectic mix of speakers, who will tackle key topics such as:

● The Route to Sustainable Fintech Growth: Balancing Regulation & Innovation

● Game of Codes: Dreaming an Ethical AI in APAC’s Fintech Saga

● The Importance of Understanding Local Payment Landscape for Global Expansion

● APAC E-Trading: Improvise, Adapt, Overcome

● Brokers Risk Management: Expect the Unexpected

● Spotlight on Female Pioneers: Stories of Leadership, Diversity & Gender Equality

To discover the full expo agenda, click here.

Make connections in a relaxed setting

When it comes to networking, iFX EXPO Asia has all bases covered, providing numerous dedicated spaces and opportunities throughout the 2+ day event.

Strategically located around the exhibition centre, the Networking Lounges and sponsored F&B areas provide both quiet and comfortable spaces for attendees to meet, discuss, and focus on key business matters.

Also away from the main exhibition floor areas, passholders will be granted exclusive entry to the glamorous Welcome Party. Often the expo highlight of many who attend, the event offers the unique chance to make new connections in a more casual, sociable environment.

Concluding the second day, the Night Party presents the ideal opportunity for guests to unwind and relax after a busy day conducting expo business. Taking place at the TRIBE Sky Beach Club, the informal gathering allows attendees to revel in a vibrant atmosphere and enjoy an evening of entertainment.

Unlock discounted accommodation

The Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld is iFX EXPO Asia’s official hotel partner, meaning you can book your stay at the same hotel hosting the expo.

There are also special rates applied on stays between 14-21 September 2024. With a limited number of hotel rooms available, we encourage you to act fast to secure your accommodation. Book now to benefit from a discounted rate!

Further exclusive offers for attendees

All iFX EXPO Asia attendees can unlock a number of special perks at the click of button, including:

● Discounted rates at Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre

● Complimentary yoga sessions in the Lotus Garden (17-18 September)

● 20% off “À la Carte Menu” at Ventisi

● 10% off select bars and restaurants within the hotel

● 20% off at the hotel spa for a truly relaxing experience

Download the official iFX EXPO app

Get more from iFX EXPO Asia with the official app and access a host of features from the palm of your hand. Available on Google Play and the App Store and, this powerful tool allows you to:

● Match with potential clients or partners

● Schedule meetings and exchange messages

● Navigate the expo floor and agenda

● Explore detailed profiles of sponsors, exhibitors, and attendees

● Stay updated with real-time announcements

Download the app now and take control of your networking experience. Available exclusively to registered attendees.

Book your pass! Limited availability

With less than a month to go, this is your final chance to register for iFX EXPO Asia 2024. Don’t delay – secure your spot now to avoid on-site queues and receive immediate confirmation of your attendance.